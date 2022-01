Last week, Clemson lost defensive tackles coach Todd Bates. The news seems to come as a surprise given Clemson Analyst Ted Roof had already joined Coach Venables in Oklahoma as the defensive coordinator. Additionally, Coach Swinney had publicly sung the praises of Coach Bates after promoting him to Assistant Head Coach, calling him “special” and saying he has a “gift” and is a future head coach. Bates was set to receive a $200,000 raise with that promotion. Instead, he will join Oklahoma as a Co-DC with Ted Roof. It’s unclear what that role will entail given Coach Venables’ expertise on that side of the ball. The Post and Courier reports that Bates will owe Clemson 25% of the value of the new contract.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO