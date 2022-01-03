ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomington, IN

Indiana Women's Basketball Climbs to No. 6 in Associated Press Poll

By Haley Jordan
HoosiersNow
HoosiersNow
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uVDDL_0dbkEH6A00

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — The Hoosiers improve to No. 6 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll after defeating then ranked-No. 6 Maryland 70-63 on Sunday.

Maryland moves down the ladder to No. 10 leading Indiana to become the top ranked team in the Big Ten.

South Carolina once again remains at the top but lost eight of its votes to No. 3 Louisville and No. 5 Arizona.

Only four Big Ten teams remain on the poll with Michigan trailing close behind Indiana at No. 8, Maryland at No. 10, and Iowa moving down one spot at 22. Ohio State is now off the list.

Here is the full AP Top 25 poll last updated Monday, Jan. 3. Records follow each school:

1. South Carolina (13-1)

2. Stanford (9-3)

3. Louisville (12-1)

4. Arizona (10-0)

5. NC State (12-2)

6. Indiana (11-2)

7. Tennessee (13-1)

8. Michigan (12-1)

9. Texas (10-1)

10. Maryland (10-4)

11. Connecticut (6-3)

12. Iowa State (12-1)

13. LSU (14-1)

14. Baylor (10-3)

15. Georgia (12-2)

16. Georgia Tech (10-3)

17. Duke (10-2)

18. BYU (10-1)

19. North Carolina (13-0)

20. Notre Dame (11-3)

21. Kentucky (7-3)

22. Iowa (7-3)

23. Oklahoma (12-1)

24. South Florida (10-4)

25. Texas A&M (10-3)

Related stories on Indiana women's basketball

  • HOOSIERS DEFEAT NO. 6 MARYLAND IN OVERTIME: Indiana did something they've never done before — beat Maryland. The Hoosiers finished off No. 6-ranked Maryland 70-63 in a thrilling top 10 matchup that was won in overtime. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA VS. MARYLAND TOP TEN MATCHUP: To bring in the new year, the No. 8-ranked Hoosiers will partake in another top 10 matchup in No. 6 Maryland at home. Both teams have similar paths up until this point including losses to Stanford and NC State. CLICK HERE.
  • INDIANA VS. RUTGERS POSTPONED: Due to positive COVID-19 tests within the Scarlet Knights' organization, the game will be postponed, and the Big Ten conference will determine the next steps for possibly rescheduling the game later in the season. CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

Related
HoosiersNow

Indiana Bounces Back, Gets Emphatic Blowout Victory Over No. 13 Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Sometimes a little tongue-lashing can go a long way. It certainly worked on Indiana All-American Trayce Jackson-Davis. The 6-foot-9 junior got called out by Indiana coach Mike Woodson after Indiana lost at Penn State on Sunday, but Jackson-Davis responded with a 27-point, 12-rebound, 5-block night in leading the Hoosiers to a convincing 67-51 victory over No. 13-ranked Ohio State.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
State
Maryland State
City
Bloomington, IN
State
Indiana State
Bloomington, IN
Basketball
Local
Indiana Sports
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
State
Arizona State
Bloomington, IN
Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
HoosiersNow

Big Ten Roundtable: Talking Michigan Football and Wisconsin Basketball

Welcome back to the Big Ten Roundtable, and coming out of our holiday break, we've got a lot to talk about today in our 40-minute podcast. We'll talk Michigan football with Wolverine Digest publisher and welcome Wisconsin guard Brad Davison to the team to talk Badgers basketball. Both were wildly entertaining.
NFL
HoosiersNow

Indiana Wins Fourth Straight Conference Game in Win Over Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. — This is surely an exciting new year for the Hoosiers as they continue to cruise through conference play defeating the Wisconsin Badgers 76-53 on the road. "This is a great win," Indiana coach Teri Moren said. "Any time you can win on the road in a kind of quiet atmosphere, we had to bring our own energy. That's a good day for us."
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball#Associated Press Poll#Ohio State#Ap#Stanford#Nc State#Iowa State#Lsu#Baylor#Byu#Notre Dame#Texas A M#Rutgers
HoosiersNow

Here's What Trayce Jackson-Davis and Trey Galloway Said After Indiana's Win Against Ohio State

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana earned a much needed 67-51 win over No. 13-ranked Ohio State in front of more than 14,000 fans at home. The Hoosiers were led by junior forward Trayce Jackson-Davis who posted 27 points. Sophomore guard Trey Galloway returned to the court earlier than expected after suffering a broken wrist in the Indiana, St. John's game on Nov. 17.
NBA
HoosiersNow

HoosiersNow

Indianapolis, IN
967
Followers
880
Post
90K+
Views
ABOUT

HoosiersNow is a FanNation channel dedicated to the coverage of the Indiana Hoosiers

Comments / 0

Community Policy