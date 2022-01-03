Highlighted Things to Do This Week in Kingston, NY for 1/4-1/9

If you have never been to Kingston before, now is the time. More than just driving through, there truly is so much to see there. I have spent many years visiting family and friends in this town. Did you know that Kingston is the state's first capital? It also dates back to the 1600's. Along the City of Kingston, you can learn about the history, explore new shops and dine at the finest restaurants.

