NFL

NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Updated AFC, NFC Standings, Super Bowl Odds and More

By Zach Buckley
Bleacher Report
 4 days ago

The 2022 NFL playoff picture is taking shape in a hurry. With only one week remaining in the regular-season schedule, it had to. Just three postseason spots remain up for grabs, and several teams remain in the hunt. One of them, the Pittsburgh Steelers, could be knocked out before Monday is...

bleacherreport.com

WFRV Local 5

Nice gig: Vikings QB gets cut day after Packer game, gets $50k check

(WFRV) – Talk about a dream job, imagine working for six days and getting handed a check for over $50,000. Well, that is what happened to a Minnesota Vikings quarterback one day after the team got crushed by the Green Bay Packers. One day after the Green Bay Packers walloped the Minnesota Vikings 37-10, third-string […]
NFL
WISH-TV

Former Colts RB Eric Dickerson to NYT: ‘I know I do’ have CTE

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis Colts star and Hall of Fame running back Eric Dickerson gave a powerful assessment of the toll football has taken on him in an interview with The New York Times released Wednesday. Dickerson, 61, spoke with The New York Times over the phone prior...
NFL
FanSided

Ben Roethlisberger ruining Steelers future on way out the door

Ben Roethlisberger gave a vote of confidence to his potential replacement in backup quarterback Mason Rudolph. That’s not a good thing for the Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger got his memorable Heinz Field sendoff. Roethlisberger’s Steelers defeated the Cleveland Browns in a memorable night on the North Shore. It’s likely the best moment of the Steelers season, given they’re unlikely to make the playoffs barring a win and loss by the Indianapolis Colts to the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Former NFL Player Auctioning Off Super Bowl Ring After Bankruptcy

Sports collectors searching for a Super Bowl ring are in luck. TMZ Sports has just reported that former Indianapolis Colts linebacker Gary Brackett is auctioning off two very lucrative items. Brackett is putting his Super Bowl XLI and AFC Championship rings up for action. The hope is that he can...
NFL
CBS Baltimore

Here’s How The Ravens Can Still Make The Playoffs

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With all the major injuries and quarterback Lamar Jackson’s uncertain status for Sunday’s Week 18 finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, many Ravens fans are no doubt looking ahead to 2022. But there’s still a chance the Ravens could slip into the playoffs, and the odds are better than Lloyd Christmas’. First and foremost, the Ravens (8-8) need to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7-1) at M&T Bank Stadium. Then, in the words of defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale, “we just need a three-game parlay to hit.” "The resiliency of all these players. The toughness, the fight." pic.twitter.com/S3ckCQ24Y3 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 6,...
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Lamar Jackson's Future with the Ravens is Less Certain Than You Think

Doug Gottleib: "I wonder what the Ravens' future with Lamar Jackson looks like. Because John Harbaugh, by his words, seems to be completely in. The front office, by their words, seem to be completely in. But wouldn't this be doubling down on a guy who, though is a complete freak talent and by all accounts is the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often and eventually lose that step and now they get hit more often. And you've used all your resources to put a great offense around him and you haven't gotten better output. Isn't there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G?"
NFL
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Ravens Should Consider Moving on From Lamar Jackson

Doug Gottlieb: “I want you to think about this for a second. We’re told there are a couple of reasons why the Niners are going to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo at the end of this year, and what are those reasons? He’s never healthy and always missing time, he has this ability to turn the football over at inopportune times, and there seems to be a ceiling – maybe it’s the Super Bowl, and maybe it’s the NFC Championship where he didn’t actually have to throw the football. The Niners are like ‘he can only get us to a point and we can’t break that point.’ Now let’s take Lamar Jackson. Lamar has been better than what most anyone would have thought coming out. Lamar Jackson last year had a come-from-behind win in the playoffs, which was something he had not yet done, but there does appear to be a ceiling for how far he can take you. We heard last year ‘YOU GOTTA GIVE HIM MORE WEAPONS!’ Then this past offseason they went out and got a talented wide receiver who’s often hurt in a Sammy Watkins. They also drafted in the first round a wide receiver in Rashod Bateman, and they have another first-round receiver in Hollywood Brown. In terms of weaponry, Mark Andrews is a tremendous pass-catching tight end, Bateman is a freak talent, Brown can take the top off a defense, and Watkins, although he wasn’t what he was billed to be coming out as a top 10 pick, that dude is a big target with good hands, and a guy where if he’s your third-best option, you’re pretty good… I think Baker is done in Cleveland, and I thought the biggest question in future contracts was going to be with Baker Mayfield, but what about Lamar Jackson?? He’s had better supporting talent on offense than he’s ever had, less the running backs I’ll grant you that. The division – Pittsburgh is not as good as they’ve been, Cleveland is not particularly good, and although Cincinnati is good and they smashed Baltimore twice, in terms of the AFC North, it usually is a much better division of what it is this year. This is his worst year throwing the football. He’s thrown the most interceptions yet he has better weapons around him than he’s ever had. The last two years he’s been hurt. He’s had COVID twice but he’s also been hurt twice. There seems to be some sort of ceiling with Lamar, at least to this point, in the playoffs. There’s some ‘Garoppolo’ to it. Garoppolo went to a Super Bowl, this cat did not, and Garoppolo had a very good defense that year, and the Ravens have had a great defense in years past. As much as Lamar's been championed for not having an agent, his mom is his agent, that’s not always a good thing. I wonder what the Ravens’ future with Lamar looks like. John Harbaugh and the front office by their words seem to be completely in, but wouldn’t this be doubling down on a guy, who although a complete freak talent and a guy who is by all accounts the leader of that franchise, isn't he hurt? Plus, running quarterbacks get hurt more often, and eventually they lose that step and now they get hit more often. And oh yea, by the way, you’ve used all your resources to put a great offense around him, and you haven’t gotten better output. Isn’t there that same ceiling that sits there as there is for Jimmy G? What the Ravens do in the offseason with Lamar’s contract is as interesting as what the Packers do with Aaron Rodgers, and more interesting than what the Browns do with Baker Mayfield.” (Full Segment Above)
NFL
FanSided

Steelers: T.J. Watt as motivated as ever to break all-time sack record

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt is determined to break the NFL’s all-time sack record on Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watt is one sack short of tying the NFL’s all-time sack record, which is held by former New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan. The Wisconsin product will enter Pittsburgh’s game in Baltimore with 21.5 sacks, a truly unbelievable mark when you consider he’s missed two games with injury.
NFL

