The San Antonio Spurs are in a very interesting situation because they certainly do have some talent on their team, but they could decide to get rid of some guys. It would be tough to argue that they are in a good position right now because quite frankly, they just really aren’t. They’re currently in 11th place in the Western Conference and don’t have any real chance of competing for an NBA title in the near future.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO