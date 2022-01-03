ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nina Dobrev: I surround myself with goal-orientated friends

By Celebretainment
The Manhattan Mercury
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNina Dobrev has tried to surround herself with "goal-orientated" friends. The 32-year-old actress has revealed that she needs friends who "stimulate" and "push" her to achieve her big ambitions in life. She explained to E! News: "[A] big one is surrounding yourself with good people and people that you...

themercury.com

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Talk Future of Their Wine Company After IPO

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough may have launched Fresh Vine Wine company a couple of years ago, but the two say they’re just getting started. The company, which produces and bottles its wines in Napa, raised $22 million in an initial public earlier this month. More from Variety. Scarlett...
NAPA, CA
imdb.com

Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough's Guide to Achieving Your New Year's Goals

We interviewed Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough because we think you'll like their picks. Fresh Vine Wine is Nina and Julianne's company. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Can you believe it's the first Monday of 2022? Get a jumpstart on the new year by setting some thoughtful goal and getting into a positive mindset. Make sure that you have the tools and strategy to stick with your plans this time around. Instead of making resolutions that are temporary, set attainable goals and make them happen. Sure, that may seem like one of those...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Nina Dobrev rocks incredible winter outfit on sweet snow trip with boyfriend Shaun White

The Vampire Diaries' Nina Dobrev has retreated to the snow-covered mountains with her boyfriend Shaun White - and we are obsessed with her sweater. The actress shared a series of snaps and revealed she was wearing the Fair Isle wool sweater by La Ligne. Available in two colors, the 32-year-old rocked the cream piece which features green, red and blue detailing around the neckline.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
People

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Fun-Filled Snow Day with Her Adorable Dog Maverick

Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White aren't the only ones who are enjoying the post-holiday snow. The Vampire Diaries alum, 32, got her pup Maverick all bundled up to enjoy the winter weather on Tuesday, posting a series of photos — including one of Maverick wearing a fur-lined coat — on Instagram, simply captioning the collection of pictures, "snow daze."
PETS
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Canada
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Fox News

Nicolas Cage comments on Alec Baldwin's deadly 'Rust' shooting: 'Know what the procedure is'

Nicolas Cage commented on the deadly "Rust" shooting and shared his thoughts on an actor’s responsibility to be responsible with firearms on movie sets. The death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the New Mexico set of the indie-Western movie sparked a debate in Hollywood about whether real guns have any place on a movie set in an age where it is so easy to use fake guns and add things like muzzle flare in post-production.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Closer Weekly

Late Actor Sidney Poitier Loved Being a Father of 6: Meet His Daughter’s Carrying On His Legacy

Bahamian-American actor Sidney Poitier led a tremendous career full of milestones since landing his first major film role in the ‘50s. He was the first Black man to ever win the Best Actor Oscar for his part in the 1963 film Lilies of the Field. The Bahamian Ministry of Foreign Affairs Office confirmed the actor’s death to Fox News on January 7, 2022. Sidney, who died at age 94, is survived by his six daughters who have supported him throughout his time in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
FIRST For Women

Queen Elizabeth Is in Mourning Again: Two of Her Ladies-in-Waiting Have Died

December was a difficult month for Queen Elizabeth, and not just because it was her first Christmas without her beloved husband, Prince Philip. As the 95-year-old monarch celebrated a quiet holiday, she also mourned the loss of two ladies-in-waiting. Ann Fortune Fitzroy, the Dowager Duchess of Grafton, died on December 3, and Diana Maxwell, Dowager Lady Farnham, died on December 29. The Duchess of Grafton was 101 and Lady Farnham was 90.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Cybill Shepherd, Barbra Streisand And Cher Remember Peter Bogdonavich

Cybill Sheperd, Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges and Cher – stars of the Peter Bogdonavich films The Last Picture Show, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask – remembered the late director today. “Having Peter Bogdonavich as my first acting teacher in my first film, The Last Picture Show, was a blessing of enormous proportion,” Shepherd said in a statement provided to Deadline. “There are simply no words to express my feelings over this deepest of losses. May Peter live long in all our memories.” In addition to The Last Picture Show (1971), Shepherd starred in Bogdonavich’s Daisy Miller (1974) and At Long Last Love (1975). Shepherd’s...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy