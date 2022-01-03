NBWA’s Beer Purchasers’ Index for December 2021 shows craft beer’s expansion and seltzer’s continued contraction
The National Beer Wholesalers Association (NBWA) recently released the Beer Purchasers’ Index (BPI) for December 2021. This December’s total index reading of 71 is the highest ever recorded for a December survey. Continued supply chain challenges combined with planned/expected price increases in 2022 are driving higher index readings as distributors and...www.craftbrewingbusiness.com
Comments / 0