'I think I've learned a lot' says Jaylen Brown after becoming a near one-man closer against the Orlando Magic

Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had himself a career night against the Orlando Magic on Sunday, dropping 50 points and 11 rebounds to secure a home win in overtime, which is exactly the sort of a game that can go to a player’s head.

But Brown’s response after the win was not self-congratulatory in the slightest, remaining focused on what the team needs to grow, and how he himself can help it do so. In terms of what he managed to produce to help save the Celtics from another embarrassing loss, he was careful to single out his coach Ime Udoka in particular while reflecting on Udoka’s role in helping him grow his game.

“Ime has been great,” explained the Georgia native, crediting the Celtics coach’s confidence as a major factor behind his growth as a player.

“Despite some of the bad games that I might have, some of the bad reads I might have done, Ime has trusted me to put the ball in my hands to make plays for myself and for my teammates,” Brown added.

“I can’t do more than appreciate that … (there’s) some good days, and some bad days, but I am going to continue to learn and grow by being in those positions, and I feel like I can help my team down the line. We’ll be able to get things rolling, especially when we get (Jayson Tatum) back, and when we get the rest of our guys back. We’ll put it together defensively.”

“How this last couple of stretch of games has been for me, I think I’ve learned a lot,” he finished.

Given Brown managed to put up the bulk of his points against Orlando in the second half, a period both he and the Celtics have struggled to produce in this season, we’d have to agree.

And while we have been fooled by positive stretches of play in the past, it’s hard to buy what the Cal-Berkeley product is selling should the Celtics get some health in their corner as well.

