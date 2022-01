The New York Jets will face the Buffalo Bills to finish off the 2021 regular season. It’s time to continue our NFL odds series and make a Jets-Bills prediction and pick. The Jets were expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL this season, and they certainly lived up to that billing. New York currently owns a 4-12 record, and that’s honestly better than the record many expected from them this season. Now the Jets have a chance to play spoiler against their division rival, as a loss for the Bills could cost Buffalo the AFC East title.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO