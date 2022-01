The Portland Trail Blazers announced Wednesday that Damian Lillard will be out for at least the next three games with an abdominal injury and be reevaluated next week. Blazers coach Chauncey Billups said Tuesday that the team would hold a meeting of the minds to discuss a plan for Lillard, who has been bothered much of the season with abdominal tendinopathy. On the table, Billups said, would be sitting Lillard for an extended period and perhaps even having surgery.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO