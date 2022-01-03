ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frankfort, KY

Beshear reports raising $1.3 million in campaign cash

By Associated Press
 4 days ago

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear set a blistering fundraising pace since launching his 2023 reelection bid, raising $1.3 million in the final three months of last year, his campaign said Monday.

The Democratic governor’s campaign called it the strongest initial fundraising figure posted by an incumbent governor in the Bluegrass State. Beshear is stockpiling campaign cash in preparation for a tough campaign in a state dominated by Republicans eager to win back the governorship.

Beshear said he’s grateful for the support, which he said came from all over Kentucky and across party lines.

“The support we’re seeing from folks everywhere shows that investing in health care and education, creating good-paying jobs in every community and leading with our shared Kentucky values -honesty, decency, and transparency – matters to our people,” he said.

Beshear has been in crisis management for most of his term. The COVID-19 pandemic hit about three months after he took office. Last month, tornadoes devastated parts of western Kentucky, putting the governor front and center as he led the state’s response and hosted a visit from President Joe Biden, a fellow Democrat.

The governor has feuded with the GOP-dominated legislature over pandemic, education, and budget policies. Beshear also has presided over record-setting job creation and business investments. He landed the state’s single largest-ever economic development project when Ford announced last year it will build twin battery plants at Glendale in a joint venture with its battery partner.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

