YEAR ENDER: Coolest local games of 2021

Sure, playing games online with your friends and family is fun and all, but nothing captures the essence of camaraderie quite like sitting next to each other on the sofa. With huge screen sizes now sitting at affordable prices, a vast array of games supporting the feature, and many of the greatest titles readily available with an Xbox Game Pass subscription, now really is the best time to experience games this way. We've concocted a mix of great local multiplayer experiences right here, which includes 3D adventures, extreme sporting activities, brutal combat, and everything in between. Grab a friend, your grandma, or your friend's grandma, because there is a little bit of something for everyone here...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO