ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Why Packaging is Important for Small Business Logistics

By Danielle Anderson
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe successful transport of goods is the lifeblood of commerce, and yet many small businesses make the mistake of failing to pay serious attention to logistics. A lot can happen during shipment, with serious risks like loss or damage to the product that may cost business. The real cost...

www.sdcexec.com

Comments / 0

Related
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

New Partnership Aims to Predict Sales, Revenue Based on Weather

Logility announced that it is working with Planalytics to help clients capitalize on sales opportunities during favorable weather by identifying, quantifying and applying weather-driven demand calculations to business planning and forecasting. Planalytics layers in predictive demand metrics to Logility's platform. The supply chain is continuously affected by weather and natural hazards, but climate change impacts in now more than ever. Road blocks and bottlenecks continue dramatically with unfortunate natural disasters occurring throughout the world, tying up product delivery. More data, automation and artificial intelligence, like this partnership, will focus on demand planning and route optimization in regards to weather as we move forward.
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Order Management: The Often-Overlooked Piece of the CX Puzzle

Customer experience (CX) improvements are top of mind for many brands and retailers, as customers now have higher expectations for experiences than ever before. As companies work to deliver a better CX, many have increased personalized marketing efforts and reduced checkout friction to create an easier, more customized experience that increases loyalty and average order value (AOV). However, the customer experience continues well after the order is placed, which makes order management a key component of a strong CX strategy.
RETAIL
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Stamford: CT Property Network

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT CT Property...
STAMFORD, CT
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

The Direct-to-Consumer’s Market on Supply Chains and Its Future

Direct-to-consumer brands and strategies are now an integral part of our retail industry, fundamentally shifting supply chains and business models. The concept initially started as a way for smaller, startup brands to get their product out to the consumer without the added red tape and costliness of big business models, relying on the increase of accessible technology. While years ago it was only larger companies with deep pockets that had access to the best technologies, the growth of tech has made it more accessible to smaller companies and even consumers.
RETAIL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Product Packaging#Logistics
businesswest.com

Outlook 2022/Small Business

Many Are Busy, But Challenges Linger as the New Year Dawns. Bart Raser started by stating the obvious: 2021, like 2020, was “a great year to be in the hardware business.”. Indeed, many of those who found themselves working at home, or just spending more time at home because of COVID, found themselves wanting to work on their homes as well, and that certainly brought more customers — contractors and do-it-your-selfers alike — to the doors of the eight Carr Hardware locations, six in Western Mass. and two in Northern Conn., with the flagship store in Pittsfield.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Non-Fungible Tokens for the Supply Chain

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) have the opportunity to completely disrupt the supply chain industry (in a good way) by simply and efficiently eliminating common pain points that result in massive disruptions. That’s in part because of their digital footprint and data tracking capabilities. While 2021 will be remembered as the...
MARKETS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Partner Roundtable: Warehouse Automation

From forecasting and inventory refill to visibility and end-to-end traceability, today’s warehouse solutions are designed to improve the way companies track and trace product. But, how else do these solutions optimize the warehouse?
ECONOMY
smobserved.com

Sustainability for Small Businesses: Why It Matters and How to Get Started

Collectively, humanity is using 70 percent more resources than the Earth can naturally renew each year. Living beyond our means, which is what we are doing, is inherently unsustainable: Pollution, natural disasters, and generally reduced quality of life for everyone, now and increasingly in the future, are some examples of the fallout.
SMALL BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

How Logistics Teams Can Up Their Game When Shipping Sensitive Items

Some products are hyper-sensitive to spoilage and breakage, and in these cases, standard logistics approaches were never enough. But, today’s supply chain issues have upped the ante. Pharma shipments are one major area of concern. The Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) threw the importance of pharma supply chains into heightened relief,...
INDUSTRY
dcvelocity.com

American Eagle Outfitters completes acquisition of logistics business

Pittsburgh-based American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (AEO) has completed its acquisition of Quiet Logistics for approximately $360 million in cash, the company said Wednesday. Quiet Logistics operates in-market fulfillment centers in Boston, Chicago, Los Angeles, Dallas, St. Louis, and Jacksonville, and serves more than 50 direct-to-consumer and omnichannel brands. The company will become a wholly owned subsidiary of AEO and will continue to run independently. The network will support AEO’s growth and create long-term cost savings as it expands to serve other brands and retailers looking for advanced logistics capabilities, according to AEO. “I am thrilled to officially welcome Quiet Logistics into the AEO Inc. portfolio, cementing a collaborative partnership that has meaningfully contributed to our financial results over the past 18 months,” Jay Schottenstein, AEO’s executive chairman of the board and chief executive officer, said in a press announcement. “AEO’s unique ability to reduce delivery costs amid rising inflation is a direct reflection of the efficiencies provided by their innovative fulfillment model. Quiet Logistics has a highly experienced supply chain leadership team and I look forward to their partnership as we continue to drive operational excellence and grow the platform into a meaningful business.”
BUSINESS
Tech Times

Why Is Resource Management Important?

As the name suggests, resource management involves planning, allocating, and scheduling resources, which include money and technology for project or program completion. Good manufacturing resource management should allocate organizational resources for better value. Proper management should ensure that the much-needed resources are made available for the right work at the right time.
ECONOMY
capradio.org

Is Amazon Good for Small Business?

Amazon has come a long way since online book sales. In fact, when it comes to revenue, Jeff Bezos’ creation is the world’s biggest internet-based company. But what makes the "everything store" so ubiquitous? In large part, it’s the small and medium-sized businesses that use the platform to sell their goods. This year, more than 1.9 million of these businesses participated in its marketplace, which accounted for some 60 percent of Amazon's retail sales. But was it ultimately good for them? In the midst of this historic transition in shopping, that's our debate: Is Amazon good for small business?
SMALL BUSINESS
@growwithco

Small Business Growth Strategies

Business leaders and entrepreneurs share their top small business growth strategies for the year ahead. 2021 has been a year of rapid transformation across all industries as the country has dealt with shifting political and economic climates, as well as mitigating hot-button issues such as climate change. In a year filled with change, there are some trends making their way into the new year that you and your business should keep an eye out for.
SMALL BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply Chain Predictions for 2022

We've just come through a season where, despite enormous challenges, most companies have been able to supply the holiday needs of their partners and customers. Visibility into supply chains and logistics was probably the greatest challenge, and that is likely to continue in 2022. Winning companies are taking steps to...
INDUSTRY
Forbes

Why Your Business-Planning Process Is More Important Than The Plan Itself

Shane Jackson, President of Jackson Healthcare, a $1.5 billion healthcare staffing and technology company built on a values-led culture. There is an old adage that no battle plan survives contact with the enemy. Or, as Mike Tyson is famously known to have said, “Everybody has a game plan until they get punched in the face.”
BUSINESS
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Westport: Dustin Malstrom Design Studio

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT Dustin Malstrom...
WESTPORT, CT
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Strong Supplier Partnerships Are Key to Sustainable Procurement

With climate change, sustainability, diversity and inclusion increasingly taking center stage – both politically and in the minds of consumers – environmental, social and governance (ESG) has shifted to the top of the agenda for almost all organizations. Starting its life as a corporate social responsibility initiative introduced...
INDUSTRY
bizjournals

Law Basics for Small Business

Understanding an entity conversion: Should you change how you set up your business?. © 2022 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SMALL BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy