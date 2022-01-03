ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Hospitalizations in Illinois due to COVID-19 reach record high as omicron surge continues

By Ben Bradley
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YmD7c_0dbk3Ymb00

The Illinois Department of Public Health reports 6,294 were hospitalized with Covid-related illness as of yesterday, the highest number of hospitalizations since the pandemic began.

Covid patients now occupy 25% of all in-use hospital beds in Illinois and account for 41% of patients in intensive care statewide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29UFEr_0dbk3Ymb00

The surge in hospitalizations comes as the number of confirmed daily Covid-19 cases also reaches a pandemic peak.  Approximately 90% of the patients hospitalized with Covid in recent weeks are not fully vaccinated, according to an IDPH spokesperson.

COVID-19 vaccine mandate starts Monday for Chicago, Cook County

Will and Kankakee Counties continue to report 95% of ICU beds are occupied, suburban Cook County is at 90%.    The strain on hospitals comes as the total number of intensive care beds in Illinois have declined in recent months due to staffing and other issues.

According to Illinois health officials, 85 percent of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are not fully vaccinated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wbfMe_0dbk3Ymb00

Also Monday, IDPH is reporting a daily average of 23,069 new Covid cases and an average 59 Covid-related deaths per day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN Radio

University of Illinois System now requiring COVID-19 booster shots for students, staff and faculty

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — University of Illinois officials said they are now requiring students, staff and faculty to get a COVID-19 booster shot when they are eligible. In a mass email U of I President Tim Killeen said, “There is now significant evidence that vaccinations plus boosters are effective at preventing infections from developing […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Health
Cook County, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
City
Kankakee, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
WGN Radio

Will CPS students be in remote learning by Monday morning?

Chicago’s Afternoon News welcomes Troy LaRaviere, President of the Chicago Principals and Administrators Association, to discuss the continuing standoff between Chicago Teachers Union and Chicago Public Schools. Troy also discusses how Chicago Principals say they were blindsided by the announcement that some schools might offer in-person learning on Friday. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

Best school districts in Illinois according to Niche

Agood school can lead to a lifetime of opportunities. Myriad data shows that lifetime earnings dramatically increase with every degree obtained. Bachelor’s degree holders will earn an average of roughly $26,000 more each year than high school graduates. And for those who decide that pursuing a college degree is not the best postsecondary option, a good school […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Hospital#Weather#Idph#Kankakee Counties#Icu#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Radio 720 Chicago#Very Own
WGN Radio

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
WGN Radio

Omicron surge causes nationwide ‘sickout’

Across the country, workers are calling out sick due to the wrath of the COVID-19 omicron variant. Staffing shortages have been felt across several industries, from the airlines to the medical field, and now, retailers are beginning to feel the crunch, too.
MIAMI, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WGN Radio

CPS parents have filed suit against the CTU

Jeff Schwab, senior attorney with the Liberty Justice Center, has filed a lawsuit on behalf of Chicago Public School parents against the Chicago Teachers Union. He joined Lisa Dent and Steve Bertrand on Chicago’s Afternoon News to describe the suit and potential outcomes from it. Follow Your Favorite Chicago’s Afternoon News Personalities on Twitter:Follow @LisaDentSpeaksFollow […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
550K+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy