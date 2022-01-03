ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Nina Dobrev: I surround myself with goal-orientated friends

By Celebretainment
nolangroupmedia.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNina Dobrev has tried to surround herself with "goal-orientated" friends. The 32-year-old actress has revealed that she needs friends who "stimulate" and "push" her to achieve her big ambitions in life. She explained to E! News: "[A] big one is surrounding yourself with good people and people that you...

www.nolangroupmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
seattlepi.com

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Talk Future of Their Wine Company After IPO

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough may have launched Fresh Vine Wine company a couple of years ago, but the two say they’re just getting started. The company, which produces and bottles its wines in Napa, raised $22 million in an initial public earlier this month. More from Variety. Scarlett...
BUSINESS
People

Nina Dobrev and Shaun White Enjoy Fun-Filled Snow Day with Her Adorable Dog Maverick

Nina Dobrev and boyfriend Shaun White aren't the only ones who are enjoying the post-holiday snow. The Vampire Diaries alum, 32, got her pup Maverick all bundled up to enjoy the winter weather on Tuesday, posting a series of photos — including one of Maverick wearing a fur-lined coat — on Instagram, simply captioning the collection of pictures, "snow daze."
PETS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nina Dobrev
E! News

Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s New Year's Pic Draws Wedding Speculation and Congrats From The Rock and Others

Watch: Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt. UPDATE: On Sunday, Jan. 2, Halle Berry shared a new selfie with Van Hunt, writing, "We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. [laughing face emoji] thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts! Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated [winking tongue out emoji] #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday"
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bulgaria#Canada
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tina Turner’s Children: Meet Her 4 Kids, Including Her Late Son Craig

The ‘Queen of Rock n’ Roll’ is the mother of four boys, two adopted and two biological. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s her sons here!. Tina Turner is one of the most influential voices in rock and pop music. Tina’s career has lasted over 60 years. After she initially got recognition in the 1960’s, she embarked on a solo career in the late 70s, and her songs (like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Proud Mary”) have become classics, celebrated across generations. The now 82-year-old singer’s life has been well-documented, including her allegedly abusive relationship with Ike Turner, whom she also performed with. She had one son when she was just 18, and another during her relationship with Ike. While married to Ike, she also adopted his two sons from past relationships and cared for them even after the split. In 1986, she started a relationship with German music executive Erwin Bach, and the two tied the knot over 20 years after meeting in July 2013. Her four sons’ father Ike died in 2007 at age 76. Find out more about all four of Tina Turner’s kids here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Beyonce Knowles Wants to Replace Halle Berry as Storm

According to the internet chatters, the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker has reached out to Marvel's head in a bid to join X-Men when the franchise is finally coming to MCU later. AceShowbiz - Rumor has it, Beyonce Knowles wants to be the next Storm who was originally played by Halle Berry. According to Giant Freaking Robot, the "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" hitmaker has been actively pursuing the superhero role who has the power to manipulate the weather.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
FIRST For Women

Queen Elizabeth Is in Mourning Again: Two of Her Ladies-in-Waiting Have Died

December was a difficult month for Queen Elizabeth, and not just because it was her first Christmas without her beloved husband, Prince Philip. As the 95-year-old monarch celebrated a quiet holiday, she also mourned the loss of two ladies-in-waiting. Ann Fortune Fitzroy, the Dowager Duchess of Grafton, died on December 3, and Diana Maxwell, Dowager Lady Farnham, died on December 29. The Duchess of Grafton was 101 and Lady Farnham was 90.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Kristen Bell floors fans in sheer lace dress in breathtaking desert photo

Kristen Bell caused jaws to drop among her followers when she shared a snap of herself in the most stunning dress on Tuesday. The Frozen star looked gorgeous for a glamorous getaway to Pioneertown, California, with her husband Dax Shepard and a group of friends, rocking a floor-length, semi-sheer black lace frock that gave Kristen a seductive gothic edge. Surrounded by nothing but bare trees and endless desert, Kristen posed alongside Dax for a sweet couple's photo – but it was her dress that had her fans talking.
THEATER & DANCE
Variety

Lupita Nyong’o Tests Positive for COVID-19, Drops Out of ‘The 355’ Virtual Press Day

Oscar winner Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity to test positive for COVID-19, a diagnosis which forced the star to cancel virtual interviews for her new movie “The 355.” Nyong’o shared news of her test results on social media, tweeting, “I too have tested positive for COVID-19. I’m fully vaccinated and taking care in isolation, so I trust I will be well. Please do all you can to keep yourself and others protected from serious illness.” The actor added the hashtag “#StayMaskedAndVaxxed” at the end of her message. Prior to testing positive, Nyong’o intended to join her co-stars Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Kicks Up Her Party Heels in a Bathtub With a Little Black Dress & a Vodka Martini

Kate Hudson is sharing her New Year’s Eve plans with her fans. On Wednesday, the “Raising Helen” star took to Instagram to joke about her plans for the rest of the holiday season. It looks like the actress will be ringing in 2022 with martinis, music and a nice warm bath. “How I’m spending NYE @kingstvodka,” Hudson wrote, promoting her King St. Vodka brand. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) In the photo carousel, Hudson poses in a bathtub complete with a gold faucet and gold shower hose. In the new optics, the “You, Me...
BEAUTY & FASHION

Comments / 0

Community Policy