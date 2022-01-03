Nick Saban Provides Update on Injury Report

Georgia and Alabama will meet for the fifth time in the Kirby Smart era. To this point, Kirby Smart's former boss Nick Saban has yet to lose to his former defensive coordinator in their four previous matchups. The last two matchups featured the largest point differential, seeing Georgia lose by 17 points (41-24) in back-to-back seasons.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban met with the media on Monday and answered several key questions about his football team, including a Saban-like response on the availability and health of his offensive line:

Hopeful we’ll get some guys back.

One of the tougher assignments for this Alabama defense will be limiting Georgia's tight end, Brock Bowers.

“I think this guy is one of the premier players in college football. He’s physical, he’s tough, he’s got wide receiver skills in every shape and form. It makes it difficult for bigger guys to cover him and smaller guys to cover him. He’s been extremely productive in a lot of ways.”

UGA Players to Watch: Ladd McConkey

Players to Watch: Defensive Line Needs to Bounce Back

Bowers had 139 yards on 10 catches, adding two touchdowns as well.

