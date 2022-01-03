Tesla races to nine-week high as deliveries expectations soar

The ARK Innovation ETF received a lot of attention in the COVID-19 era as its "innovator stock" strategy outperformed as the pandemic raged. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is off to a rough start in 2022. Down 6.91% year-to-date as of this writing, it’s really taking a beating. 2021 was one of the fund’s worst years ever, as it under-performed the NASDAQ by a wide margin. Last year, some of the sheen came off the “COVID-19 winner” stocks that Cathie Wood invested heavily in, leading to major losses. Even with Tesla (TSLA) rallying 49% in 2021, ARKK still fell 33%. That fact speaks to a true bloodbath in ARKK’s less well publicized holdings, some of which truly got hammered. Stocks like Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 80% top to bottom, due to investors pivoting to value stocks and dumping growth stocks.

STOCKS ・ 9 HOURS AGO