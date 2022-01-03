ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tesla races to nine-week high as deliveries expectations soar

By Clark Schultz
Cover picture for the articleMorgan Stanley says Tesla (TSLA +11.6%) delivering 2M vehicles this year to customers is a stretch target that is on the table after the automaker tallied 308K deliveries in Q4 of 2021 amid supply chain pressures. Analyst Adam Jonas also...

ARK Innovation ETF: The Strategy Is Dead

The ARK Innovation ETF received a lot of attention in the COVID-19 era as its "innovator stock" strategy outperformed as the pandemic raged. The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is off to a rough start in 2022. Down 6.91% year-to-date as of this writing, it’s really taking a beating. 2021 was one of the fund’s worst years ever, as it under-performed the NASDAQ by a wide margin. Last year, some of the sheen came off the “COVID-19 winner” stocks that Cathie Wood invested heavily in, leading to major losses. Even with Tesla (TSLA) rallying 49% in 2021, ARKK still fell 33%. That fact speaks to a true bloodbath in ARKK’s less well publicized holdings, some of which truly got hammered. Stocks like Peloton Interactive (PTON) fell 80% top to bottom, due to investors pivoting to value stocks and dumping growth stocks.
Daimler AG delivered over 2.4M units in 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans

Daimler AG (OTCPK:DDAIF) delivered over 2.4M units in 2021 of Mercedes-Benz Cars and Vans, despite semiconductor supply chain bottlenecks. Mercedes-Benz Cars Q4 deliveries at 475,968 (-24.7%) in line with company forecast. New sales records for xEVs and high-end vehicles (Maybach, AMG, G-Class) underline strategic development of sales mix. Mercedes-Benz commercial...
Hot Stocks: DE self-driving tractor; NKLA gets order; CRM, ROKU drop on analyst comments

Autonomy provided a major theme in Wednesday's midday trading, although the conversation about self-driving vehicles centered on an expected source. Farm equipment maker Deere (NYSE:DE) got a boost in intraday action after it announced plans to launch a fully autonomous tractor. Elsewhere in the high-tech vehicle space, Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) announced...
Tesla Inc. stock underperforms Wednesday when compared to competitors

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) slid 5.35% to $1,088.12 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around rough trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 3.34% to 15,100.17 and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 1.07% to 36,407.11. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Tesla Inc. closed $155.37 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
Tesla Removes Cybertruck Delivery Date From Website

After Elon Musk promised deliveries would begin in 2021, the Tesla Cybertruck was once again delayed to 2022. Now, just four days into the year, that production timeline may be getting pushed back yet again. Tesla made major changes to the Cybertruck ordering page on its website, completely scratching the 2022 production estimate. Instead, the site now says, "You will be able to complete your configuration as production nears." Tesla doesn't give any indication on when production will begin, and the company no longer fields a PR department for comment.
Subaru of America sales dropped 19.5% in December

Subaru of America (OTCPK:FUJHY) reports sales dip of 19.5% Y/Y to 51,146 units in December as supply chain issue persists. For FY2021, the company's sales fell 4.6% Y/Y to 583,810 vehicles. December Sales growth by model: Ascent -9% to 6,088 units; Forester -13% to 13,930 units; Outback -26.8% to 12,643...
What Was It Like To Be One Of The 308,000 Tesla Deliveries In Q4 2021?

Tesla announced this week that it had not only hit but exceeded its 2021 fourth quarter delivery goals. The all-electric carmaker delivered 308,600 vehicles, far higher than analysts’ forecasts of 263,026 vehicles. In its investor announcement, Tesla thanked “all of our customers, employees, suppliers, shareholders and supporters who helped us achieve a great year.” I was one of those customers who was part of the Q4 2021 Tesla deliveries, and I can tell you that it was truly exhilarating to be immersed in that moment in time.
Tesla surges after vehicle-delivery record stuns Wall Street

Tesla Inc. is set for a strong start to the new year after the electric-car maker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a “trophy-case” performance. The company’s shares jumped as much as 7.7% before the open of regular U.S. trading, putting them on...
ETFs to Drive Tesla's Near $1 Million Vehicle Deliveries

TSLA - Free Report) reported another quarter of record deliveries, underscoring its strong growth and defying the global automotive semiconductor shortage that is hampering car production across the globe. The solid delivery data is likely to boost the ETFs having a substantial allocation to this luxury carmaker like Simplify Volt...
Tesla Adds $144 Billion to Market Value After Record Deliveries

(Bloomberg) -- Tesla Inc. is off to a strong start to the new year after the electric-car maker smashed its quarterly record for deliveries in what one analyst called a “trophy-case” performance. The company’s shares jumped 14% in New York, their biggest gain since March and best start...
‘Trophy Case’: Tesla Shatters EV Vehicle Delivery Record, Beats Projections

Electric vehicle maker Tesla shattered previous product delivery records in the final quarter of the year and all of 2021, the company announced Sunday. Tesla delivered 308,000 vehicles in the fourth quarter, the period between October and December, and more than 936,000 vehicles throughout the year, according to the company’s release. The report Sunday represented an 87% increase in deliveries compared to 2020 and a 71% increase from 2020 fourth quarter deliveries.
Run, Tesla, RUN! Tesla’s Massive Q4 Delivery

Nothing quite breeds success like… success. In the last quarter of 2021 Tesla SMASHED its quarterly delivery record, and now the stock is RUNNING!. When Ryan (my fellow Money Moves analyst) and I start our days looking for things to report on, we often come across the same subject at the same time. In the process of coordinating what we’re writing about, we sometimes have to fight over a subject that we think is newsworthy.
Tesla’s 2021 vehicle deliveries reach 936,000

Tesla has revealed that in the fourth quarter it achieved production of more than 305,000 vehicles and deliveries of over 308,000 vehicles. In 2021, the company delivered over 936,000 vehicles (2020: 499,550 units) as volume was ramped up, particularly at its new plant in Shanghai. Total Tesla production in Q3...
