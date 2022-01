Patton Oswalt just proved he’s still king of the Star Wars nerds. Back in 2013, in an epic moment on Parks and Recreation, Oswalt presented an unhinged “filibuster” that predicted what a new Star Wars movie could be like. And in it, he presciently beat for beat described an early scene in 2021’s The Book of Boba Fett. Recently, fans noticed this, and paired Oswalt’s comments from back then, with the scene from the new show. The resulting video is truly hilarious. Mild spoilers ahead for the first episode of The Book of Boba Fett.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO