aGVHD Incidence Following HSCT May be Reduced Following Treatment With Itolizumab

By Chris Ryan
cancernetwork.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients receiving hematopoietic stem cell transplantation appeared to have improved outcomes and a decreased incidence of acute graft-versus-host disease after being treated with itolizumab. Treatment with itolizumab not only appeared to reduce host T cell response to donor grafts, but also appeared to decrease the incidence of acute graft-vs-host...

www.cancernetwork.com

