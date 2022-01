Need to get all that snow out of your driveway but don't have the time or patience to do it yourself?. If you're looking for some help to get rid of the snow, I made a list of some local places in Yakima you can call, whether you have a commercial business or a residential home. What if you just don't want to shovel your driveway today or what if you are infirmed or not physically able to do it yourself?

YAKIMA, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO