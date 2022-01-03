ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Why the Doors’ ‘Break on Through’ Didn’t Break Through at First

By Tyler Sage
B102.7
B102.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Doors' recording career started with a whimper, not a bang. By 1966, the band had become something of a sensation on the Los Angeles rock 'n' roll scene, with famed residencies at a pair of clubs on the Sunset Strip: the London Fog and the Whisky a Go Go. The...

b1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

The Best Misheard Lyrics of All Time

Have you ever listened to a song and thought you know what the singer was saying? Did you ever wonder why Jimi Hendrix might be excusing himself while he kissed a fella (not that there’s anything wrong with that!)?. If so, you’re not alone. There are some terrific misheard...
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Variety

The Inside Story of David Bowie’s Long-Lost ‘Toy’ Album

Around the turn of the millennium, David Bowie made one of the more unexpected moves in a career filled with them: He began revisiting some of the very earliest songs from his professional career, most of which he’d released in his teens or early 20s and that most fans would only be dimly aware of, if at all. In fact, a rocked-up version of his fourth single, “Can’t Help Thinking About Me,” originally released in 1966, became a highlight of his live sets from 1999 and 2000. He later took his tour-tight band into the studio and bashed down more than...
THEATER & DANCE
B102.7

See Photos of Your Favorite Rock Stars in 1982

The early '80s were a pivotal time in rock music, and 1982 saw the old guard contending with a new wave of hungry up-and-comers ready to stake their claim for rock royalty. On one hand, you had releases by two of the three surviving Beatles. Paul McCartney reunited with producer George Martin for the critically acclaimed Tug of War, which became his last No. 1 album in the U.S. for 36 years. George Harrison, meanwhile, flew under the radar with the breezy Gone Troppo, which failed to chart in the U.K. and became his only post-Beatles solo album to miss the Top 20 in the States.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Morrison
Person
Robert Christgau
Person
Robby Krieger
Person
Ray Manzarek
The Independent

The Weeknd review, Dawn FM: Abel Tesfaye has a change of heart on this darkly shimmering album

Did anyone really think The Weeknd was about to enter his sunshine-and-rainbows era? Despite the title, the Canadian’s fifth album Dawn FM is not some dramatic new shift in sound. He’s still very much in the shadows. But there are also signs that the artist born Abel Tesfaye has undergone change. He’s reassessing his habits, lifestyle, success, and the concept of celebrity. He sounds lonely, like Nosferatu blinking at a thin stream of light through the curtains.Dawn FM comes in the wake of 2020’s After Hours, The Weeknd’s moody, superbly conceived work that melded his love of cinema with ominous,...
MUSIC
B102.7

Neil Diamond Was ‘Thrilled’ to Give the Monkees ‘I’m a Believer’

In January 1967, the Monkees had a No. 1 hit with "I'm a Believer," a song originally penned by Neil Diamond. Diamond said the head of his record label initially "freaked" and "went through the roof" over the Monkees' recording of the track because, as Diamond told Mojo magazine in 2008, "he felt that I had given No. 1 records away to another group." Diamond was of a different mindset, saying he "couldn’t have cared less, because I had to pay the rent, and the Monkees were selling records, and I wasn’t being paid for my records!”
THEATER & DANCE
Ultimate Classic Rock

10 Surprising Songs Never Performed Live by the Beatles

The Beatles stopped touring before they reached their early studio pinnacle with Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Heart Club Band, leaving a string of un-played era-defining late-'60s hits. Then John Lennon and George Harrison died without ever mounting the never-ending tour cycles later favored by former bandmates Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr.
MUSIC
Billboard

Phil Collins’ Solo and Genesis Catalog May Be Next Big Publishing Sale

Following the blockbuster sale of David Bowie‘s publishing catalog earlier this month, it’s clear that the torrid music asset trading marketplace remains red hot. Next up, according to sources, is the catalog of Phil Collins, who is coming to market with a package of solo and Genesis publishing, along with solo master recording royalties, plus his share of master royalties from a few, but not all, albums from his legendary prog-turned-pop band.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Pop Music#The Doors#On The Other Hand#Elektra Records#Sunset Sound Studios#The Grateful Dead#Jefferson Airplane
Billboard

Bill Kreutzmann Pulls Out of Dead & Company Mexico Dates

Dead & Company‘s Bill Kreutzmann took to social media on Monday to tell fans that he has to sit out the band’s upcoming vacation shows in Mexico due to health complications. “Playing in the Sand has become my favorite tour stop in recent years and there’s so much...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Rolling Stone

The Weeknd Accepts His New Fate With a Dancefloor Ritual in ‘Sacrifice’ Music Video

The Weeknd finds himself in the midst of a surreal dance floor ritual in the new video for “Sacrifice,” a track off his latest album, Dawn FM. The Cliqua-directed clip opens with a disconcertingly smooth radio DJ for “103.5 Dawn FM” waking up the Weeknd and telling him, “It’s time to walk into the light and accept your fate with open arms. Scared? Don’t worry, we’ll be there to hold your hand and guide you through this painless transition.”  After being consumed by a blinding light (get it?) the Weeknd wakes up in the middle of a wild underground dance party and soon finds himself the center of attention, strapped crucifixion-style to a circular platform. The rave ritual continues with plenty of dancing, psychedelic touches, a mysterious red-robed figure, and, at the very end, some haunting shots of rapidly-aging bodies. The “Sacrifice” video arrives the same day of Dawn FM’s release, Jan. 7. The LP, which follows the Weeknd’s 2020 smash, After Hours, features contributions from Tyler, the Creator, Lil Wayne, Quincy Jones, Jim Carrey, Max Martin, and Oneohtrix Point Never.
MUSIC
963kklz.com

9 Songs You Forgot Jeff Lynne Wrote

Jeff Lynne celebrates his birthday today (December 30), and while it’s no secret that Lynne has written and produced for countless artists, sometimes it’s easy to forget just how many artists and projects where he’s credited. In his honor, here’s just a handful of songs you may...
MUSIC
Deadline

Peter Bogdanovich Dies: ‘The Last Picture Show’, ‘Paper Moon’ & ‘What’s Up, Doc?’ Director Was 82

Peter Bogdanovich, the actor, film historian and critic-turned-director of such classics as The Last Picture Show, Paper Moon, What’s Up, Doc? and Mask, died today of natural causes at his home in Los Angeles. He was 82. Family members, who were by his side, said paramedics were unable to revive him. His daughter, writer-director Antonia Bogdanovich, said of her father: “He never stopped working, and film was his life and he loved his family. He taught me a lot.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery While he would be best known later for his deadpan turn as the shrink’s shrink in The...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Wolf Van Halen Reveals If There Will Be Van Halen Reunion

Van Halen played their last show together in 2015. Wolf Van Halen had the chance to join his dad, uncle, and their band on the final tour. Now, he’s speaking out on if the surviving lineup will be getting back together. This really started when former Van Halen frontman...
MUSIC
B102.7

B102.7

Sioux Falls, SD
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
880K+
Views
ABOUT

B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy