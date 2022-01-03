ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vaccination Nation: Entering the third year of the pandemic

bpr.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe coronavirus pandemic shows no sign of stopping in the new year. Some...

www.bpr.org

#Omicron
hngn.com

COVID-19 Pandemic Could End This Year If People Would Get Vaccinated, WHO Says

WHO recently said there's hope for the COVID-19 pandemic to end this year but on two conditions. First, they said that more people, if not everyone, should get vaccinated. Second, the organization said that there is still inequality when it comes to countries that receive vaccines, which contributes to the increasing number of active COVID-19 cases.
Fortune

‘Flurona’ has hit the U.S. Here’s what it is and the symptoms

When news broke that an unvaccinated pregnant woman in Israel tested positive for both the coronavirus and the common flu at the same time earlier this week, it sent shock waves through the medical community and introduced a new term into the COVID-19 lexicon: "Flurona."
Fortune

ER doctor breaks down COVID symptoms by vaccination status

The patients who are suffering the most during the current Omicron surge are unvaccinated, according to a New York City emergency room doctor, who recently explained how different types of patients are experiencing different symptoms.
KRQE News 13

From delta to omicron, here’s how scientists know which coronavirus variants are circulating in the US

(THE CONVERSATION) The omicron variant quickly took over the global coronavirus landscape after it was first reported in South Africa in late November 2021. The U.S. became the 24th country to report a case of omicron infection when health officials announced on Dec. 1, 2021, that the new strain had been identified in a patient in California. How do scientists […]
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
The Independent

Anti-vaxxer who thought he was ‘hero’ for refusing jab urges people to get vaccine after Covid leaves him in ICU

An anti-vaxxer who thought himself a “hero” for refusing the Covid vaccine is calling on people not to make his mistake. Speaking from his hospital bed, where he now only breathes with the aid of an oxygen mask, Andrew Pugh said he now “wishes he’d had the vaccine” after he was struck down with Covid before Christmas. The 52-year-old was so ill that his family were told that he had a 50/50 chance of surviving after he was rushed into intensive care. Speaking from Worcestershire Royal Hospital, where he is now being treated, Mr Pugh said: “I didn’t get the...
