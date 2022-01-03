ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

17-vehicle crash closes I-70 in Glenwood Canyon

By Chhun Sun
UPDATE: According to Colorado State Patrol, I-70 is now open again in both directions. Roads are reportedly still icy.

A crash involving several cars and commercial trucks halted traffic in both directions on Interstate 70 near Glenwood Springs on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol.

Injuries were reported but the extent of those injuries are not known.

The crash, involving 15 cars and two commercial motor vehicles, was reported just after 11 a.m. by the Twitter account @CSP_Eagle, which covers Garfield, Eagle, Pitkin, Summit and Lake counties. It happened in Glenwood Canyon, a few miles east of Glenwood Springs.

As of late Monday morning, crews were working to clear the wreckage.

On Sunday night, the westbound 1-70 lanes through the canyon were closed due to icy roads, stuck vehicles and heavy traffic, CSP reported.

For information on traffic and road conditions, visit cotrip.org.

