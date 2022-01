A rash of injuries forced the Los Angeles Dodgers to rely on bullpen games throughout last season, and it carried over into the playoffs. That was most prominent when Corey Knebel started as an opener against the San Francisco Giants in Game 5 of the National League Division Series. Julio Urias had been lined up to take the ball at Oracle Park, but the Dodgers made a late switch under the belief that having the left-hander pitch out of the bullpen was more advantageous.

