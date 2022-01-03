ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Hope's Voice: What is stalking?

By Special to TH
Washington Times-Herald
 4 days ago

Stalking is a behavior directed at a specific person that would cause a reasonable person to fear for that person’s safety or the safety of others; or suffer substantial emotional distress. Two or more incidents make a pattern. Stalkers use a variety of tactics, (included but not limited...

www.washtimesherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
kingwood.com

January is Stalking Awareness Month

Constable Mark Herman's Office recognizes the national designation of January as National Stalking Awareness Month. Stalking is a pattern of behavior directed at a specific person that causes fear. Stalking can be an extension of power and control in an abusive relationship, and many abusers stalk their partners both during and after the relationship has ended.
PUBLIC SAFETY
dallassun.com

Pope reveals what's almost satanic about Covid-19 pandemic

Pope Francis offered a strongly worded rebuke to those who abuse women and children in their own home, saying such people were universally seen as evildoers. Domestic violence is on the rise due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The remarks by the pontiff were among the Catholic Church's most stringent condemnations...
RELIGION
AFP

Life in jail for killers of Black American jogger

Three white men convicted of murdering African American jogger Ahmaud Arbery after chasing him in their pickup trucks were sentenced to life in prison Friday in a case that highlighted US tensions over racial justice. Travis McMichael, 35, and his father Gregory McMichael, 66, were sentenced to life without parole, while their neighbor, William "Roddie" Bryan, 52, who had a less-direct role in the murder and cooperated with investigators, was given life with the possibility of parole. The three were convicted in November of multiple counts of murder, aggravated assault and false imprisonment for chasing down 25-year-old Arbery on February 23, 2020 as he ran through their Satilla Shores neighborhood near Brunswick, in the southern US state of Georgia. Pronouncing the sentence, Georgia Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley called the murder "a tragedy on many, many levels."
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stalking#S Voice#Domestic Violence#Crime
Washington Times-Herald

Youth First: Smoothing transitions to help with anxiety

Christmas break is underway. As a Youth First Social Worker, I have met with several students who have difficulty transitioning back to the classroom after weekends and school breaks. My observation is that many of these kids also struggle with feelings of anxiety. The pandemic has caused many children to...
KIDS
northwestgeorgianews.com

Voices Over Cancer: stories of strength, hope and service

Last week, in the back parking lot of the Harbin Cancer Center, a very special event took place. And though it wasn’t witnessed by many, it has a resounding impact on much of the community. The event was a celebration of release of an annual publication called Voices Over...
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
psychologytoday.com

The Serial Killer BTK and the Concept of Cubing

Our fascination with a family man-turned-killer focuses on the role of conscience and the ability to be both good and bad. Dennis Rader explains how his fantasy life yielded “life frames” that helped him act in contradictory ways. His ability to switch perspectives means we might never know...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Pope Francis Says Couples Are ‘Selfish’ If They Choose Pets Over Having Kids

Pope Francis, in a comment that won’t go down well with many pet owners, has said that people who adopt animals instead of having human children are “selfish.”. On Wednesday, the Pope shared his views on family during a talk at the Vatican, per the Guardian. “Today…we see a form of selfishness. We see that some people do not want to have a child,” said Pope Francis. “Sometimes they have one and that’s it, but they have dogs and cats that take the place of children. This may make people laugh but it is a reality.”
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy