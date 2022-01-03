ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities And Models Who Support Ethical Fashion

Catwalk Yourself
 5 days ago

The fashion industry is known to have one of the largest carbon footprints in the world. In fact, it produces 10% of the world’s carbon emissions, as well as being the second largest consumer of water, drying up water sources and polluting rivers and streams. And when it comes to washing...

www.catwalkyourself.com

Footwear News

Gwen Stefani Does a High Kick in Louboutin Heels & Sparkly Chandelier Jacket

Gwen Stefani rang in the holidays in dazzling style—complete with daring at-home heels. The star created a special Instagram post to announce the winner of her “Holiday Madness” social media contest, where fans voted on their favorite holiday song. While announcing her holiday song “My Gift Is You” as the winner, Stefani posed in shimmery blue pants and a black bomber jacket. However, her casual outerwear was given a festive twist with sparkling crystal embellishments in curved and drop patterns—similarly to the elegant shapes of chandeliers. The singer paired the dazzling pieces with a classic black top, as well as an especially...
The Independent

Plus-size model claims fashion industry puts ‘slim models in fat suits’ in viral TikTok

A plus-size model has sparked outrage after she shared a fashion industry “secret” on TikTok.Norwegian model Karoline Bjornelykke, whose TikTok username is @coolquinn, posted a video explaining that she is sometimes expected to wear “padding” in order to appear in ads wearing clothes larger than her size.Bjornelykke, 25, is considered a plus-size model despite wearing size 10/12 (EU38/40), between two to three sizes smaller than the average British woman, whose dress size is 16.But she is sometimes booked by brands that carry clothing sizes 16 and up, she says in the video.“If you have eyes, you can see that I’m...
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
Vogue Magazine

8 Celebrity Fashion Trends That Took Off This Year

If you’re ever wondering what the next big fashion trend is going to be, you can always look to the runways and your favorite celebrities. Often, the two work hand-in-hand, as stars are often the first to get their hands on new designer pieces. Whether they were wearing a fresh new coat, jean, or footwear silhouette, stars set the sartorial standard this year. This year, it was all about chic comfort.
creativeloafing.com

Art Meso New Years Eve Art and Fashion Celebration

Lights! Camera! Fashion! Enjoy our Exclusive Cocktail hour of VIP happenings! Listen to Live Music! Take part in the silent auction that 100% of the proceeds benefit our non-profit organizations. Hosted by Fox Atlanta News anchor Sharon Lawson and Tyler Perry Brad Benedict. This all happens before the show starts!!
TVOvermind

10 Actors Who Started Out As Models

There is no single way to become an actor. Sometimes one grows up within the industry, other times they buy a one-way ticket to Los Angeles to try a shot at stardom, most times, the hustle involves working a number of random jobs to get by. For some actors, however, the journey begins with modeling, which is as close as any other craft can be to acting. Models are in many ways expected to bring out the mood in any campaign, just as much as actors do in shows and films, only that they do it in stills. A few actors took that route first. Though these actors started out as models, the desire to act proved to be stronger than that of modeling, making them abandon the career altogether.
mycolumbuspower.com

10 Black Fashion Influencers Who Brought The Style In 2021

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Black fashion influencers are one of the main reasons those who are interested in fashion scroll social media. If one is in need of outfit inspiration, wants some insight on different ways to wear a look, or is just enjoys the art of fashion – Black fashion influencers are where it is at. We never get tired of seeing their savvy ensembles that motivate us to step our wardrobe up. We also look forward to their fashion posts that have us eagerly tapping that heart icon and saving the picture so that we can recreate the look in due time.
Moulton Advertiser

From Barbie dolls to fashion models, Detra Smith has been there and done that

She knew she wanted to be a hair stylist when she was still playing with Barbie dolls and having fun working on mannequin heads. Sure enough, Detra Vest entered cosmetology school while still a student at Hartselle High. She completed the required 1500 hour course at the Master’s Cosmetology Institute in Huntsville, interning under the tutelage of Ann and Gary Bray, internationally recognized stylists who were pacesetters in the 70s and 80s.
Footwear News

A Look at Jeff Bezos’ Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez’s Incredible Style Transformation

It’s clear that Jeff Bezos’ girlfriend Lauren Sanchez likes to have fun with fashion. The 51-year-old media personality has been known to accompany her billionaire boyfriend to an event in a show-stopping dress, but when it comes to her day-to-day style, she tends to reach for minimalist classics. Sanchez has stepped out in a myriad of looks, including a sparkling, belly-baring gown and a chic white double-breasted coat paired with a short brown tank dress and Alexander McQueen’s beloved oversized sneakers. When the Emmy Award-winning journalist — who’s been linked to the Amazon founder since 2019 — gets dressed up, she’s...
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Models New Burberry Bag With a Chic Brown Trench Coat and Sharp Pointy Pumps

Lori Harvey gave her Instagram followers a close look at the new Burberry Lola bag on Tuesday. The 24-year-old socialite shared two new photos of herself as she posed with the purse and a brown trench coat that was designed by the luxury label. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey) The softly structured quilted bag is crafted with Italian-tanned lambskin. The style is punctuated with a polish chain strap and the Thomas Burberry monogram. The handbag also includes interior slip pocket and a fold over top with magnetic closure. “I love trench coat weather and #TheLolaBag...
Footwear News

Serena Williams Impressively Balances in Sharp Heels and a Plunging Bodycon Dress

Serena Williams is keeping things casual in her newest post to Instagram. The tennis superstar showed us a behind-the-scenes video, posing in a sporty white jersey dress. The bodycon dress was long-sleeved, leaving the actress warm and cozy while sleek and stylish on-set. The breathable fabric is perfect for the Nike athlete’s personal style. She often opts for fabrics with interesting cuts or colors. This dress is no exception. On her wrist, the tennis player wore a gold watch and a gold ring on her finger. These accessories mirrored the accents on William’s minidress. View this post on Instagram A post...
In Style

Dua Lipa's Versace Catsuit Cuts All the Way Down to Her Bellybutton

Two decades after Jennifer Lopez wore a jungle-print Versace gown to the Grammy Awards, it looks like Dua Lipa is ushering in a new down-to-there Versace look as we flip our calendars to 2022. In her latest Instagram post, Lipa — a bonafide Versace girl thanks to turns on the catwalk and ad campaigns for the storied Italian brand — Lipa wore a psychedelic-print Versace catsuit with a deep V that dropped all the way down to her navel.
Footwear News

Ciara Strikes a Pose in Silky Red Slip Dress and Heeled Black Boots

Ciara is a beautiful lady in red. On Wednesday, the “Level Up” songstress took to Instagram to share a slew of new photos. The songwriter has been on a holiday posting spree sharing sweet moments with her family and funny videos of herself. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) This time, she posed solo in a red dress from her fashion line, Lita by Ciara. The silky cowl slip dress features a minimal silhouette and flattering neckline. She paired the festive number with a short-sleeve white T-shirt. The “All You’ve Got” star accessorized with several gold bracelets...
Footwear News

Rebel Wilson Is a Sultry Santa in Sequin Leggings & Patent Slingback Pumps

Rebel Wilson revamped monochrome style with a holiday twist on Instagram. The “Pitch Perfect” star posed by her Christmas tree yesterday wearing black sequined leggings. The glamorous athleisure was layered with a black off-the-shoulder sweater, which featured a furry trim for a whimsical touch. Wilson completed her monochrome look with a clear manicure. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) For footwear, the “Cats” actress donned a set of patent leather slingback heels. The sleek black pair featured thin slingback straps, as well as triangular pointed toes. They also appeared to include stiletto heels totaling at least...
WRAL News

Macy's Sale up to 70% off: Blankets, jewelry, shoes, handbags, clothing, kitchen, fragrance, beauty, food gifts

* This post contains affiliate links and we may earn a small commission if you use them. Macy's has a new sale with great buys on blankets and throws, jewelry and watches, women's shoes, coats, men's sweaters, handbags and wallets, fragrance and beauty gift sets, kitchen small appliances and cookware, gourmet food gifts and chocolates and more!
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
