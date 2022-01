The statistics on Alzheimer’s Disease are staggering. Someone in the United States develops the devastating disease every 65 seconds. More than one in nine people (11.3%) age 65 and older has Alzheimer’s, and the percentage increases with age, with nearly 35% of those over age 84 suffering from the form of dementia. And Alzheimer’s disease is only becoming more common as the general population gets older and lives longer, with Alzheimer’s now logging in as the third leading cause of death in California after heart disease and cancer.

