ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Meteor likely 'vaporized or exploded' over Pittsburgh on Saturday

The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25YjW5_0dbju1UQ00
  • A mysterious boom heard by Pittsburgh residents over the weekend was likely an exploding meteor, the National Weather Service said.
  • While this is “the most likely explanation at the time,” the actual occurrence of such an explosion remains unconfirmed, the Weather Service said.
  • Exploding meteors, or “airbursts,” occur when a large piece of space rock collides mid-flight with a thicker portion of Earth’s atmosphere.

A mysterious, deafening boom that reverberated through Pittsburgh Saturday was probably an exploding meteor, the National Weather Service said over the weekend.

“No confirmation, but this is the most likely explanation at this time,” the agency tweeted.

Neighborhood residents and officials were perplexed after a loud boom, accompanied by no seismic activity, inclement weather, or signs of detonation, sent what some described as a shock wave through a suburban area south of downtown Pittsburgh.

One community member tweeted footage from his at-home security camera, which captured the sound. Another video, posted to Facebook, showed fish in a backyard pond jumping as they felt the vibration.

“No discernible sound,” the person who uploaded the video wrote. “But something spooked them.”

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

Because of the absence of storms (airplanes were also ruled out because they do not move fast enough to break pressure barriers and aren't typically heard by people on the ground when they’re flying at high altitudes), meteorologists concluded that the sound was likely caused by a meteor moving toward Earth “pretty low in the atmosphere.”

“Our guess was potentially a meteor,” Jenna Lake, a meteorologist at the Pittsburgh office of the National Weather Service, told The New York Times over the weekend, though it will remain a guess “unless someone finds some rocks in their backyard,” she added.

According to Lake, a meteor is the “only thing besides aircraft incidents that would have been known occurrences and could have caused that type of sound.”

Another Pittsburgh Weather Service meteorologist, Chris Leonardi, told the Times he believed the meteor likely “exploded or vaporized.”

Exploding meteors, or “airbursts,” occur when a large piece of space rock collides with a thicker portion of Earth’s atmosphere, resulting in a kind of detonation.

The largest airburst in more than a century took place in Russia in 2013. The explosion, 30 times more powerful than the bomb dropped on Hiroshima during World War II, shattered windows and knocked over buildings.

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FOXBusiness

US hiring cools in December as economy adds just 199,000 new jobs

U.S. job growth faltered in December, just before the rapid spread of the new omicron coronavirus variant cast a fresh threat over the economy and its recovery from the pandemic. The Labor Department said in its monthly payroll report released Friday that payrolls in December rose by 199,000, sharply missing...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
The Hill

NATO rejects Russian demands to stop expansion

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday said the military alliance will not stop its expansion across Europe, denying demands from Russia amid the ongoing security saga with Ukraine. “We will not compromise on core principles, including the right for every nation to decide its own path, including what kind...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Court documents show Djokovic had COVID-19 last month

Novak Djokovic’s lawyers filed court papers Saturday in his challenge against deportation from Australia that show the tennis star tested positive for COVID-19 last month and recovered, grounds he used in applying for a medical exemption to the country’s strict vaccination rules. The No. 1-ranked Djokovic was denied...
TENNIS
NBC News

Covid infection gave Novak Djokovic Australian vaccine exemption, lawyers say

Lawyers for Novak Djokovic filed court documents in his challenge against deportation from Australia that showed the tennis star contracted Covid-19 last month. The No. 1-ranked male tennis player was denied entry at the Melbourne airport late Wednesday after border officials cancelled his visa for failing to meet its entry requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.
TENNIS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteor#Russia#Fish#The Weather Service#The New York Times
CBS News

Amy Schneider becomes first woman to win more than $1 million on "Jeopardy!"

Amy Schneider continued to break "Jeopardy!" records with her 28th victory on Friday night, becoming the first woman in the show's history to win more than $1 million in cumulative prize money. Schneider, an engineering manager from Oakland, California, is one of only four people to have ever broken the $1 million mark on the quiz show in regular-season play.
OAKLAND, CA
The Associated Press

Analysis: Taking on Trump is Biden’s reluctant calling

WASHINGTON (AP) — It may not be the fight he sought, but taking on Donald Trump is President Joe Biden’s calling. Biden offered himself as a guardian of American democracy in a visceral speech Thursday discussing the horrors of the Jan. 6 insurrection that sought to overthrow his 2020 election victory. Trump’s refusal to accept the reality of his defeat spawned a conspiracy that came close to shattering the nation’s system of government and continues to ripple through society a year later.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

437K+
Followers
52K+
Post
324M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy