2021 Mountain West All-Bowl Team

Oklahoma quarterback Caleb Williams entered the NCAA transfer portal on Jan. 3. Williams attributed 'the recent changes' at OU to his decision. Since the news broke, many have drawn a parallel between Williams and USC, since Lincoln Riley's arrival to Southern California. Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd weighed-in on the...
Zach Evans, a former five-star running back and TCU transfer, will have a new home in 2022. Evans made his transfer decision on Monday morning, announcing he’s heading to the SEC. “I would like to announce that I plan to enroll at the … University of Mississippi,” Evans said...
Zach Calzada may have left Texas A&M, but quarterback announced today he’ll be staying in the SEC West for his next program. Calzada revealed moments ago on Twitter that he’ll continue his college career at Auburn. He’ll be eligible immediately for the Tigers after spending his last three seasons at A&M.
Ralph Neely, a two-time All-Pro whom the Dallas Cowboys called "one of the first great offensive linemen in team history" died this week. He was 78 years old. The Cowboys announced Neely's death on Wednesday. They did not release the cause of death. Neely played 13 seasons in the NFL,...
Mac Brown and the North Carolina football program are reportedly making a major coaching staff change this offseason. According to college football insider Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, the Tar Heels are parting way with defensive coordinator Jay Bateman. This change shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise following...
The Jim Harbaugh coaching rumors are starting to heat up – again – and the latest news suggests he’s listening to offers from the NFL. Darrius Clemons, a four-star wide receiver committed to Michigan, received some interesting information from Harbaugh. His father, Larry Clemson, told 247Sports that Harbaugh will “entertain” offers from the NFL.
An under-the-radar prospect recently told The Clemson Insider that Clemson has him as the No. 2 interior offensive linemen on its board in the 2023 recruiting class. TCI recently caught back up with Mars (...)
When two of Ohio State’s top receivers opted out of the Rose Bowl to prepare for the NFL draft, Jaxon Smith-Njigba responded by delivering one of the great individual performances in bowl history. Smith-Njigba had 15 receptions for 347 yards to help Ohio State rally from a 14-point deficit...
When Albany edge rusher Jared Verse entered the "unknown" of the transfer portal world on November 30th, he was unsure what to expect. Shortly after waking up the following morning, he had over 30 missed calls, 60-plus missed texts, and too-many social media notifications to count. He knew then his world was about to flip upside down.
WACO, TX — After two standout performances in the Sugar Bowl, Baylor seniors Terrel Bernard and JT Woods both found themselves on the AP’s All-Bowl Team. Bernard was all over the field, as he recorded 17 tackles, two sacks and a pass broken up. For his efforts, he earned the game’s most outstanding player award. […]
Georgia football will take on Alabama in the College Football Playoff Championship on Monday, which is weird, right?. While the big national title games have always gotten played on Mondays, shouldn’t they be on a Saturday?. College teams play either Thursday or Saturday unless it’s a Friday or Monday...
