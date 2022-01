STEVENS POINT – The number of COVID-19 cases in the Portage County area are so bad that one public school district will move to online-only classes. Stevens Point Schools Superintendent Craig Gerlach told parents in a letter Thursday that Stevens Point Area Senior High would move to online classes Friday and that all schools will join them next week as the omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads across the nation. The online learning period could end on Jan. 14. ...

STEVENS POINT, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO