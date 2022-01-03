ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

First earthquake of 2022 reported in Elgin

By The Associated Press - WYFF4
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported another...

YourCentralValley.com

5.2 magnitude earthquake reported near Kings Canyon National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- A preliminary 5.2 magnitude earthquake has been reported near Kings Canyon National Park Wednesday evening. According to the United States Geological Survey (U.S.G.S.), the earthquake struck near Bishop, CA which is approximately 30 miles away from Kings Canyon National Park. According to U.S.G.S. interactive map, several residents in Fresno County reported feeling […]
News19 WLTX

Tips to keep safe as 10th earthquake strikes Lugoff-Elgin area

LUGOFF, S.C. — Residents in the Lugoff-Elgin area experienced two more earthquakes Wednesday, bringing the total to 10 for the area in just over a week. While none of the quakes have been strong enough to cause damage, Kathleen Baccomo, a resident, said at least one of the tremors woke her from her sleep.
LUGOFF, SC
State
South Carolina State
FOX Carolina

USGS: 10th earthquake reported in South Carolina since December

COLUMBIA, SC (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed two earthquakes in the Midlands Wednesday morning. This makes 10 earthquakes in South Carolina in a little more than a week. The first 2.5 magnitude quake hit at 1:45 a.m. 6.3 miles Elgin, South Carolina, according to USGS....
LUGOFF, SC
wach.com

Another earthquake reported in the Midlands, 9th since late December

SOUTH CAROLINA (WACH) — The South Carolina Emergency Management Division reported a minor earthquake in Lugoff, South Carolina. This is the 9th earthquake to be reported in this area since late December. Residents in the surrounding area say the earthquake happened at around 1:45 a.m. Tuesday morning. Reports show...
LUGOFF, SC
13abc.com

Earthquake reported near Eastlake along Lake Erie’s shoreline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Geological Survey reported that a 2.8 magnitude earthquake was detected near Eastlake’s Lake Erie shoreline on Tuesday morning. The earthquake occurred at approximately 8:20 a.m., according to the U.S. Geological Survey data. “My daughter lives in Kirtland off of U.S. 6, and...
EASTLAKE, OH
#Earthquake#Elgin#Emergency Management#Extreme Weather
Greenville News

First earthquake of 2022 in South Carolina felt near Columbia on Monday

A 2.5-magnitude earthquake was felt Monday in the middle of South Carolina and is the first earthquake in the state this year after a string of earthquakes were detected in the same area last week. At 5:49 a.m., Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey detected the earthquake's epicenter south of Lugoff, around a two-hour drive from Greenville. The earthquake was originally measured as a 2.7-magnitude earthquake but was later updated to 2.5. ...
GREENVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

NWS Columbia: Magnitude 2.5 earthquake felt near Elgin overnight

ELGIN, S.C. (WOLO) – The National Weather Service of Columbia reported a magnitude 2.5 earthquake overnight near Elgin. Officials say it occurred at 5:49 a.m. According to the National Weather Service, this is the 8th earthquake in the area since the initial Magnitude 3.3 last Monday. Authorities say experts...
ELGIN, SC
cbs17

Multiple aftershocks reported from South Carolina earthquake Monday

ELGIN, S.C. (WNCN, AP) – Multiple aftershocks rung through central South Carolina on Monday after various earthquakes with magnitudes greater than 2.0 struck in the afternoon. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the first quake hit at 2:18 p.m. in Kershaw County just outside of Elgin, disrupting wildlife and...
ELGIN, SC
WRDW-TV

7th earthquake recorded outside Elgin since Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another earthquake has been officially recorded outside of Elgin. This is the 7th earthquake recorded since Monday. According to the USGS, the most recent earthquake measured in at a 2.36 magnitude at 2:11 p.m. An earlier sixth quake measured in at a 2.5 magnitude and happened...
ELGIN, SC
KETK / FOX51 News

2.6 magnitude earthquake reported in Nacogdoches County Wednesday morning

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Nacogdoches County officials said an earthquake happened in the western portion of the county on Wednesday morning. According to County Judge Greg Sowell, shortly before 10 a.m., the Nacogdoches Consolidated Communications Center received several calls from the Alazan-Lake Nacogdoches area in reference to a loud boom that shook buildings. Deputies […]
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX
wach.com

Four earthquakes rock the Midlands, centered around Elgin and Lugoff

LUGOFF, SC (WACH) — Several earthquakes shook everyone back to reality in the week after the holidays!. On Monday afternoon, December 27th at 2:18 p.m. the United States Geological Survey (USGS) originally recorded a magnitude of 2.7 earthquake just 3.5 miles from Lugoff, SC. It was then upgraded to...
LUGOFF, SC
News19 WLTX

'Never felt anything like that before': Elgin residents shaken by earthquake

ELGIN, S.C. — Four earthquakes were felt near Elgin on Monday afternoon. Experts say this is the first time an earthquake has been recorded in the area. "Earthquakes are kind of social creatures. They tend to occur together," said Stephen Jaume, associate professor of geology at the College of Charleston. "They tend to occur local to each other. So when you find one somewhat isolated from the next nearest one its a little unusual."
ELGIN, SC
myrtlebeachonline.com

Earthquake reported near Columbia. Here’s how it compares to other SC quakes in 2021

An earthquake was confirmed in the Columbia area Monday afternoon, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. A 3.3-magnitude earthquake hit near Elgin at 2:18 p.m., according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. It was originally estimated to be a 2.7-magnitude quake, but was revised by the USGS. Monday’s quake matches another one near Centerville in Anderson County on Sept. 27 as the strongest in South Carolina this year.
COLUMBIA, SC
