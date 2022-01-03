First earthquake of 2022 reported in Elgin

ELGIN, S.C. — Four earthquakes were felt near Elgin on Monday afternoon. Experts say this is the first time an earthquake has been recorded in the area. "Earthquakes are kind of social creatures. They tend to occur together," said Stephen Jaume, associate professor of geology at the College of Charleston. "They tend to occur local to each other. So when you find one somewhat isolated from the next nearest one its a little unusual."

