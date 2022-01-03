ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Teen girls rescued, 30 suspects arrested in US marshals sting

By Talia Naquin, Nexstar Media Wire
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eltUZ_0dbjm5je00

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana ( WJW ) – The U.S. Marshals Service announced that a recent sting operation has resulted in the recovery of several missing and endangered teenagers and led to 30 arrests.

The operation took place in the New Orleans area from October to Dec. 24, 2021.

According to a press release, one recovered teen was 16, and was found living with several adults.

Columbus mother charged with Felony Murder, Human Trafficking in daughter’s death

A 14-year-old was rescued from a motel with a 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl. Investigators believe they may have been sex trafficking victims. The teens told police they were in another motel room with adult men who left them stranded.

Law enforcement believes another 15-year-old who was found may have been a victim of sex trafficking.

Investigators said she was living with her boyfriend and an adult and was regularly seen leaving the home to meet with adult men.

Two sisters, 15 and 16, were also found, and investigators said they may have been the victims of sex crimes.

Some registered sex offenders were arrested during the sweep.

Two Little Rock men plead guilty in sex trafficking 6-year-old child, admit to sexual contact with child

Lorenzo Oliver had a warrant in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. He’s believed to be responsible for other sex crimes, police said.

Investigators arrested several other men over suspected sex offender violations, including James Sorrell, who was wanted on a warrant of failing to register for a conviction involving a 7-year-old. The men were among 30 arrested during sex offender compliance checks.

To report tips, the U.S. Marshals Service can be contacted at (504) 589-6872.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KARK 4 News

Manhunt continues for Union Parish work-release escapee

UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD)— In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, Chelsea Monae zones in on a work-release escapee from Union Parish. Kenneth Kevin Toney is or was an inmate at the Union Parish Detention Center. Under the center’s work release program, he was employed at Foster Farms, a chicken processing plant in Farmerville, Louisiana. On December […]
UNION PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
State
Louisiana State
New Orleans, LA
Crime & Safety
City
New Orleans, LA
KARK 4 News

More details emerge about teen in Michigan school shooting

A judge has denied a request to lower a $500,000 bail set for two parents who with their son are charged in a fatal Michigan school shooting. The judge says James and Jennifer Crumbley failed to turn themselves in when charged with involuntary manslaughter on Dec. 3 and have few ties to the area.
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sting
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Us Marshals#Sex Crimes#Wjw#The U S Marshals Service#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
749K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy