Study: Regular Exercise Reduces Risk, Death from Pneumonia

By Jill Murphy, Associate Editor
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe research team looked at a pooled analysis of all published studies to re-evaluate the relationship between regular exercise and the risk of developing pneumonia. Those who exercise regularly can reduce their risk of developing and dying from pneumonia, according to new research from the University of Bristol. Previous...

