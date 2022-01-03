ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Calvert County, MD

End Hunger in Calvert County is the winner of a $2500 grant sponsored by CoBank and Cabot Creamery Cooperative

By Staff
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YqZ3c_0dbjj6nQ00

Cabot, VT., [January 3, 2022]: Cabot Creamery Cooperative has announced that End Hunger in Calvert County is the winner of a $2500 grant sponsored by CoBank. The grant is specifically for non-profit organizations that play an integral role in small communities as part of Cabot’s Reward Volunteers initiative. Cabot has partnered with CoBank to offer several $2500 grants to rural non-profits that serve a community with a population of 20,000 or fewer residents.  End Hunger In Calvert County’s Food Distribution Program supports 72 feeding organizations across Southern Maryland with food, infrastructure, and technical assistance necessary to feed 25,000 low-income individuals annually.

“Most food pantries in Southern Maryland are small and lack storage, refrigeration, and freezer space. In the past, pantries would distribute shelf-stable, processed food without the option of considering the nutritional quality. In addition, free food was turned away for the lack of ability to receive and store the products.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3d6P5d_0dbjj6nQ00

Today, pantries offer fresh produce and lean meats by storing food in our commercial-grade refrigeration and freezer units and accessing the product on an as-needed basis. All services are provided free of charge to our partners. We are proud that in 2020 alone End Hunger distributed over 1.9 million pounds of food: the equivalent to 1.6 million meals per USDA guidelines. Funding from this grant will help ensure the hungry continue to get fed”, said Bireet Almony Administrator to Corporate Relations at End Hunger In Calvert County

As part of Cabot’s efforts to support volunteerism and communities across the US, the Reward Volunteers program allows the Cabot farmers’ to show their gratitude to those who give back.

The post End Hunger in Calvert County is the winner of a $2500 grant sponsored by CoBank and Cabot Creamery Cooperative appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Seeks New Board Members

The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is seeking interested individuals to fill voting member positions. SMADC’s purpose is to support farms and the future of agriculture in Southern Maryland. We are committed to expanding and promoting a viable and profitable...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s County Chosen for SelectUSA’s EDO Diagnostic Data Program

LEONARDTOWN, MD – SelectUSA, whose mission is to facilitate business investment in the United States, has launched year two of its EDO Diagnostic Data Program to provide economic development organizations (EDOs) with diagnostic data snapshots on the strengths and opportunities for their location. SelectUSA offers credible and unbiased data and analytics, and strategic counseling services, to help […] The post St. Mary’s County Chosen for SelectUSA’s EDO Diagnostic Data Program appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Warming Centers Available During the Winter Season

The public buildings listed below are available as warming centers during regular business hours for the winter season: Capital Clubhouse 3033 Waldorf Market Place, Waldorf Open 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. Daily Nanjemoy Community Center 4375 Port Tobacco Road, Nanjemoy Tuesday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Port Tobacco Recreation Center 8190 Port Tobacco Road, […] The post Charles Co. Warming Centers Available During the Winter Season appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert County Health Department COVID-19 Testing Site to Open Jan. 10

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 6, 2022 –To provide additional access to COVID-19 testing for Calvert County residents, the Calvert County Health Department will offer testing starting Monday, Jan. 10, 2022. Testing will be performed Monday through Friday at the Fox Run Shopping Center, located at 713 Solomons Island Road N. in Prince Frederick. Appointments are required; walk-ins cannot be accommodated.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Society
Local
Maryland Government
Calvert County, MD
Government
County
Calvert County, MD
Calvert County, MD
Society
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

St. Mary’s Affordable Connectivity Program Now Open

LEONARDTOWN, MD – Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP). This longer-term program was created by Congress in the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and replaced the Emergency Broadband Benefit program. This investment in broadband affordability will help ensure households can afford the internet connections they need for work, school, health care, and more.
LEONARDTOWN, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Clements Convenience Center Reopened(UPDATE: CLOSED)

UPDATE 1:00 p.m: Due to an equipment failure, the Clements Convenience Center cannot accept single-stream recycling of items such as metals, cardboard, paper, and plastics until further notice. However, other recycling services, such as used oil, electronics, and oyster shells, can still be accepted, and regular solid waste services continue to be available. Please take single-stream recyclables […] The post Clements Convenience Center Reopened(UPDATE: CLOSED) appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CLEMENTS, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Indian Head Rail Trail Extension Feasibility Report Now Available for Public Comment

The draft feasibility report for the Indian Head Rail Trail extension is now available for the public.  Residents are encouraged to review the draft report and provide comments on the Charles County Government website before the close of business on Friday, January 28, 2022.  The draft plan and appendices are available online. The feasibility study […] The post Indian Head Rail Trail Extension Feasibility Report Now Available for Public Comment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
INDIAN HEAD, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

CCPS students return Jan. 10 for in-person learning, COVID-19 updates

Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) students will return to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 10. CCPS will operate on a normal schedule of in-person learning and continues to work closely with the Charles County Department of Health to monitor COVID-19 data, positive cases and discuss necessary quarantine measures. The following are important CCPS updates as […] The post CCPS students return Jan. 10 for in-person learning, COVID-19 updates appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cobank#Food Pantries#Reward Volunteers#Food Distribution Program#Usda
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: Create Healthy Habits in the New Year

(Family Features) The changing of the calendar to a new year is a perfect opportunity to look toward the future and create better health and wellness habits. Setting yourself up with a strong foundation is key to long-term success. Consider these tips as you look to build healthy habits this year: Set reasonable goals. It’s important […] The post Southern Maryland Chronicle Recipe of the Week: Create Healthy Habits in the New Year appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
RECIPES
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the $248 million Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund, which will be administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) to support mortgage relief, home repairs, housing counseling, and legal services. “Across Maryland, there are homeowners who are struggling to keep up with their mortgage […] The post Governor Hogan Announces Opening of Maryland Homeowner Assistance Fund appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ANNAPOLIS, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Federal government signs off on Maryland Medicaid’s 1115 waiver renewal

Baltimore, MD – The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) announced today that the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) has approved a five-year renewal of the state’s Medicaid 1115 waiver, which extends its HealthChoice program. The federal Medicaid website describes the conditions under which 1115 waivers are granted: “Section 1115 of the Social […] The post Federal government signs off on Maryland Medicaid’s 1115 waiver renewal appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Emergency Services Seeks Public’s Assistance to Alleviate Overload in Face of COVID-19 Surge

The Charles County Department of Emergency Services is asking for the community’s help to alleviate the unprecedented strain that COVID-19 and its emerging variants have placed on the area’s emergency medical services (EMS) personnel, frontline responders, and hospitals. Residents can assist in the following ways:. Avoid going to...
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Calvert Marine Museum’s Megalodon to receive a makeover

SOLOMONS, MD – January 5, 2022 – After 25 years, the Calvert Marine Museum’s life-sized skeletal model of the extinct shark, Otodus megalodon, will receive new teeth! Over many years, paleontologists have made new discoveries that improve understanding of this extinct shark’s anatomy, including dental evidence that supports this historic transformation. The new fossils are referred to as […] The post Calvert Marine Museum’s Megalodon to receive a makeover appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Maryland Department of Health receives three-year, $1.1 million CDC grant to address maternal mortality statewide

Baltimore, MD— The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has been awarded more than $1.1 million over the next three years from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to support statewide efforts to improve maternal health outcomes. MDH will use these funds ($373,413 per year) to support in-depth reviews of pregnancy-associated deaths to […] The post Maryland Department of Health receives three-year, $1.1 million CDC grant to address maternal mortality statewide appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan named co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission

Maryland’s governor has been appointed co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission. Gov. Larry Hogan announced in a news release that after being nominated in October 2021 to the post, he was officially chosen to serve as co-chair for 2022 on Monday. “It’s a great honor to be the first Maryland governor in 30 years to […] The post Hogan named co-chair of Appalachian Regional Commission appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co Mask Meeting postponned

Due to extensive power outages and winter weather-related concerns, Charles County Government has postponed today’s Board of Commissioners virtual meeting at 4 p.m. with the Board of Education regarding COVID-19, and the Public Hearing on Required Face Coverings at 4:30 p.m. Both the meeting and virtual hearing will be rescheduled at a later date and an announcement will be shared publicly on the Charles County Government’s website.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy