Winter Storm Frida causes massive power outages across SOMD Region

By David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor
 4 days ago
Winter Storm Frida rolled into Southern Maryland early Tuesday morning as temperatures begin dropping from the mid-’60s over the weekend to the teens by Tuesday morning.

What first began as rain, quickly became freezing rain and/or sleet. My sunrise, several parts of SoMD were beginning to see the first snowflakes of the year. By noon, Frida was in full swing, dumping anywhere from a few inches in places like California, MD to a hefty 10″ in Hughesville. The Winter Storm Warning is expected to end at 4 pm today, but snow is expected to fall until early evening. Then the winds will pick up and temperatures will stay in the low teens overnight, strengthening the possibility of refreezing roadways, trees, and powerlines.

As of 1 p.m., SMECO was reporting just under 1000 active outages, affecting over 40,000 residents with the bulk in Lexington Park, Port Tobacco, La Plata, and Huntingtown(50+ each).

If you need to report an outage please click this link .

Residents are asked to stay off of roadways while crews clear snow and debris and the power company restores power.

The post Winter Storm Frida causes massive power outages across SOMD Region appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle .

Sunny, with a high near 34. North wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the afternoon. Mostly clear, with a low around 25. South wind 5 to 11 mph.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

SoMd Weather for Tuesday, January 4, 2022

Sunny, with a high near 37. Light and variable wind. Partly cloudy, with a low around 27. South wind 3 to 6 mph.
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

NAS Patuxent River Operating under Two-Hour Delayed Arrival/Unscheduled Leave/Telework Status

NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– NAS Patuxent River has announced it will be open on a 2-hour delayed arrival schedule Friday, January 7, 2022.Critical personnel must report to work as previously scheduled; Critical Personnel are designated as those performing duties that are critical to the operations of security, emergency management, medical facilities, public safety, and other crucial operations.
