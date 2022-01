NASHVILLE – The Titans face the Houston Texans on Sunday at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Here's a look at six things to watch in the contest:. The Titans had one goal last week – beat the Dolphins and win the AFC South – and they accomplished it in resounding fashion with a 34-3 win. The mission in the regular season finale on Sunday is pretty straightforward as well – beat the Texans and capture the No.1 seed in the AFC and a first-round bye in the playoffs. Titans coach Mike Vrabel has uttered the phrase "winning takes care of everything" countless times in the past week. Against a Texans team that beat the Titans back on November 21 in Nashville, the Titans have every reason to be motivated and ready to take care of business.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO