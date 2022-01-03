Vertical Farming, Plant Factory Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Sky Greens, TruLeaf, Sanan Sino Science, GreenLand, Mirai

Social purchasing is a tool for building a healthy community. It builds community capital and provides benefits to the people. Buying from social enterprises instead of other suppliers increases the social value and results in a positive change. In addition it creates an opportunity for the people who are struggling and looking for the work. The social purchasing can be done by government, business and individuals. Hence, more people are benefiting through social enterprises across the world.

MARKETS ・ 17 HOURS AGO