A Comprehensive Study Exploring Family Painting Market | Key Players Big Dot of Happiness, The Stupell Home Decor Collection, Drew Barrymore Flower Home, Marmont Hill

According to IMARC Group latest report titled" Neuromorphic Chip Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027", the market reached a value of US$ 2.1 Billion in 2021. The global neuromorphic chip market share to grow at a CAGR of 24.1% during 2022-2027. A neuromorphic chip refers to an application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) microchip that is designed to mimic the functions of the human brain and nervous system. It involves the utilization of very-large-scale-integrated (VLSI) systems and software solutions to imitate the human way of recognizing and thinking. Neuromorphic chips are equipped with neurons and artificial synapses, which are manufactured using silicon that helps the system to process like a human brain. They find wide-ranging applications in robotics and neuroscience research.

MARKETS ・ 18 HOURS AGO