Notre Dame offensive lineman hits transfer portal

Former four-star recruit and offensive lineman Quinn Carroll plans to leave Notre Dame. He announced Monday he has entered the transfer portal.

Carroll suffered a knee injury during fall camp of his freshman year in 2019 and its seemingly been an uphill climb for him since. He saw action in three blowout victories in 2020 and in 12 games this year, almost all of which came on special teams.

Carroll was ranked as a top-150 player in the 2019 class according to 247Sports and chose Notre Dame over offers from 30 other schools, a list that included Alabama and Penn State.

All the best to Carroll moving forward.

Side note: Has there ever been a more Notre Dame sounding name in the history of the football program than Quinn Carroll?