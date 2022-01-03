ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Legendary Ohio State linebacker joining Notre Dame staff

By Nick Shepkowski
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433l1e_0dbjbFN200

Rumors began swirling last week that James Laurinaitis would join Marcus Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame, and now the former star Buckeye has said as much himself.

Laurinaitis, who was teammates with Marcus Freeman during their playing days at Ohio State, won two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards during his time with the Buckeyes and was named a consensus All-American on three occasions. On the radio show he had been working on in Columbus, he announced he’d be leaving for Notre Dame after working this week.

Laurinaitis played eight years in the NFL with the Rams and Saints.

As fate would have it Notre Dame opens the 2022 season at Ohio State, a place it hasn’t played since 1995.

Below you can listen to Laurinaitis as he discusses going to South Bend to join Freeman, who he calls his best friend. It is not known the exact title Laurinaitis will have on the staff.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Former Dallas Cowboys Great Has Died At 78

A former Dallas Cowboys great has passed away at the age of 78. The NFC East franchise announced on Wednesday night that former offensive lineman Ralph Neely passed away earlier this week. Neely was one of the best offensive linemen in franchise history. He was a 13-year standout for the...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Chiefs young star cornerback L’Jarius Sneed’s older brother was stabbed and killed by female in Louisiana

L’Jarius Sneed the up and coming star cornerback of the Kansas City Chiefs and former star of Louisiana Tech University lost his older brother this past weekend. According to reports, TQ Harrison, the older brother of Sneed was killed in Minden, Louisiana. According to the police reports, a female is in custody and being charged with second degree murder. Officers arrived on the scene to discover Harrison with a stab wound to his back. He was rushed to the hospital but his lung was punctured and he died.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#Notre Dame#Rams#Saints#American Football#Buckeyes#All American#Jlaurinaitis55
The Spun

Photos: What We Know About The Wife Of Kirk Herbstreit

Busy season is about to wrap up for Kirk Herbstreit, though the longtime ESPN college football analyst still has some big games left. The former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback turned ESPN analyst will call the College Football Playoff semifinal between Michigan and Georgia, the Rose Bowl, an NFL game and the national championship in the weeks to come.
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Charles Barkley makes prediction for national championship

The College Football Playoff national championship between Alabama and Georgia is just a few days away, which means predictions are rolling in. Former Auburn basketball star Charles Barkley made sure to throw his out there this week, too. Barkley appeared on The Next Round on Friday to share his thoughts...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Detroit Sports Nation

Fox 2 reporter says he knows which NFL team Jim Harbaugh will land with if he leaves Michigan

It has been a Friday of Jim Harbaugh reports/rumors and the latest (at least that we have seen) comes from Ryan Ermanni of Fox 2. Ermanni took to Twitter tonight and he said he is hearing that if Harbaugh does leave Michigan that it would be to go to the Las Vegas Raiders. He adds that Harbaugh thinks he can win with the Raiders and their quarterback, Derek Carr.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
saturdaydownsouth.com

Alabama vs. Georgia: What Bill O'Brien said ahead of the national title game

Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien spoke to the media Wednesday in Lucas Oil Stadium. The Crimson Tide will face the Georgia Bulldogs for the national title game Monday night. Below is everything O’Brien said during his media availability, via ASAP Sports. Q. Just as a general rule of...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Player Shares True Feelings On Antonio Brown

A number of Antonio Brown’s current and former teammates have weighed in on his mid-game antics from this past weekend. Each and every one was shocked to see the Tampa Bay receiver strip off his jersey and storm to the locker room while the Buccaneers were taking on the New York Jets.
NFL
The Spun

Michael Wilbon Reveals His Top Pick For Bears Job

Barring a sudden change of heart, Matt Nagy is not expected to return to the Chicago Bears next season. Assuming he’s on his way out, that’ll open up the door for the Bears to hire an intriguing coach in the offseason. During this Wednesday’s edition of Pardon The...
NFL
On3.com

4-star cornerback Jahlil Florence down to five schools

After Oregon’s coaching change, San Diego (Lincoln) cornerback Jahlil Florence decided to wait out the Early Signing Period and re-assess his options. Now, with a little less than a month until the February signing period, Florence has a new list of top schools. The four-star, who ranks No. 151...
COLLEGE SPORTS
allsportstucson.com

Former Marana lineman and Arizona walk-on Christian Lopez passed away this week

Former Marana lineman Christian Lopez passed away on Tuesday according to his family. Lopez, who was 24 years old, suffered from Glioblastoma (brain cancer). Lopez (6-2, 270) was listed as an offensive lineman for the University of Arizona in 2015 and 2016. Lopez played for former Marana head coach Andy Litten and was recruited to Arizona by Rich Rodriguez’s staff as a preferred walk-on.
MARANA, AZ
CowboyMaven

Kellen Moore to Jaguars? Cowboys Coach Gives Coy Answer

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys fans hope Kellen Moore's NFL playoffs-bound offense is as deceptive and elusive as he is when it comes to answering specific questions about his head-coaching future. “That,'' offensive coordinator Moore said on Thursday when asked about this week's planned interview for the Jacksonville Jaguars vacancy, "is...
NFL
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Brother of Washington Football Team’s defensive end shot and killed in Virginia

Montez Sweat lost his brother in a shooting near Richmond, Virginia. According to reports, Anthony Sweat, 27, was shot and killed this week. The shooting happened in broad day light. According to reports, the shooting happened around 4:09 p.m. on Tuesday. Anthony was pronounced dead at the scene. It’s unclear what led up to the shooting.
VIRGINIA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy