Legendary Ohio State linebacker joining Notre Dame staff

Rumors began swirling last week that James Laurinaitis would join Marcus Freeman’s staff at Notre Dame, and now the former star Buckeye has said as much himself.

Laurinaitis, who was teammates with Marcus Freeman during their playing days at Ohio State, won two Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards during his time with the Buckeyes and was named a consensus All-American on three occasions. On the radio show he had been working on in Columbus, he announced he’d be leaving for Notre Dame after working this week.

Laurinaitis played eight years in the NFL with the Rams and Saints.

As fate would have it Notre Dame opens the 2022 season at Ohio State, a place it hasn’t played since 1995.

Below you can listen to Laurinaitis as he discusses going to South Bend to join Freeman, who he calls his best friend. It is not known the exact title Laurinaitis will have on the staff.