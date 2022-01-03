Derby rally to secure last-gasp point at Reading

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO