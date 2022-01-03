ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Derby rally to secure last-gasp point at Reading

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDerby’s bold survival fight in the Sky Bet Championship continued after...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

New Hibernian signing Ewan Henderson jumped at chance to work for Shaun Maloney

Ewan Henderson had no doubt that Hibernian was the right place for him to improve after realising he would get the chance to be reunited with Shaun Maloney. The 21-year-old has joined Hibs on loan from Celtic until the end of the season, when he will sign a three-year contract with the Easter Road club.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr shortlisted for The Best FIFA player awards

England-based stars Mohamed Salah and Sam Kerr have been shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men’s and Women’s Player awards respectively. Liverpool’s Egyptian forward Salah is currently with his national team preparing for the Africa Cup of Nations but has been nominated after a blistering start to the season at club level.
FIFA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Rooney
fourfourtwo.com

Patrick Vieira plans to start Crystal Palace’s strongest side in Millwall tie

Patrick Vieira intends to play Crystal Palace’s “best team” at Millwall in the FA Cup third round on Saturday. The Eagles will be missing three key players in Cheikhou Kouyate, Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha due to their Africa Cup of Nations commitments, but the Premier League club have no plans to rotate against the Sky Bet Championship outfit.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gasp#Uk#Covid
fourfourtwo.com

Joel Ward says Palace have ‘unfinished business’ in FA Cup after 2016 heartbreak

Joel Ward would love for Crystal Palace to enjoy another special FA Cup journey but knows they must first handle the heat of a white-hot atmosphere at the Den on Saturday. The Eagles will make the short trip across south London this weekend to face Millwall in the third round with aims of repeating their 2016 run to Wembley where they lost in the final after extra time to Manchester United.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Leeds boss Bielsa hoping Bamford can start at West Ham after Gelhardt injury

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa is hoping Patrick Bamford will be fit to start at West Ham on Sunday after Joe Gelhardt was added to their already-lengthy injury list ahead of the FA Cup third-round tie. Bamford has managed only seven appearances for Leeds all season – the last of them...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Swansea hope to have players back from Covid-related absences for Saints tie

Swansea boss Russell Martin hopes to have a number of players back from Covid-related absences for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round tie with Southampton. The Swans have not played since December 11 after seeing Sky Bet Championship games against QPR, Millwall, Luton and Fulham postponed.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Bruno Lage dreams of making computer-game glory a reality with Wolves in FA Cup

Bruno Lage has fond memories of lifting the FA Cup on a computer game as a child and now dreams of getting his hands on the real thing with Wolves. The Wanderers boss was in nostalgic mood as he looked ahead to Sunday’s third-round tie against Sheffield United at Molineux, also recalling how watching the final live on television each year would be an event in itself growing up in Portugal.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy