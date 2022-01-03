ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

INIU 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand $12.59

Amazon has the INIU 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand for a low $12.59...

BGR.com

Best home security camera on Amazon has a rare discount today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Do you follow the smart home market? Anyone who does will tell you that the Wyze Cam was nothing short of a game-changer when it first debuted all those years ago. It was definitely the best home security camera on Amazon.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members. ZZZhen Weighted Blanket – High Breathability – 48”72” 15LB – Premium Heavy Blankets...
SHOPPING
#Wireless Charging#Dual Conductivity#Ac
inputmag.com

Samsung's new TV remote charges wirelessly via radio signals

With CES 2022 officially underway, Samsung has come out swinging right out of the gate. Here’s a neat little reveal: the company’s new Eco Remote can harvest RF (radio frequency) signals in your home to charge its batteries. The Eco Remote is — you guessed it — a...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

20 crazy Amazon Black Friday deals that came back for 2022

Don't ask how, don't ask why, and don't ask how long they'll be around. All you need to know is that dozens of the best Black Friday deals from Amazon in 2021 have somehow reappeared. With Christmas now behind us, however, there's no question that these deals will start ending very soon. Maybe it's an early Christmas miracle. Or perhaps Amazon is just making one last push to boost sales. Whatever the case, so many of our readers' favorite deals from Black Friday and Cyber Monday have just come back. And that's after they disappeared more than a week ago. We're...
SHOPPING
The Verge

AT&T will offer a 5G phone with wireless charging for $220

AT&T has announced the Fusion 5G, a budget phone with a couple of features previously reserved for much more expensive devices: sub-6GHz 5G and wireless charging. It will cost $219 (or $6.12 per month if you’d rather go that route) when it goes on sale this Friday, January 7th.
BGR.com

The Best Deals Online Today (January 2022)

Looking for the best cheap deals online today for January 2022? A smart home device? Brand new 4K TV? Robot vacuum? How about a luxurious mattress topper? You’ve definitely come to the right place. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best deals online. First and foremost, Amazon’s daily deals page is packed with incredible sales! Check out that page and you’ll find new deals with deep discounts you won’t believe. The biggest news is definitely the fact that 2-packs of Amazon’s most popular COVID-19 rapid test are on sale with a 38% discount! The #2 best-seller is the iHealth...
INTERNET
The Independent

6 best home security cameras: Indoor and outdoor setups for peace of mind

If you’ve got a lot of possessions that mean a lot to you, you have valuable equipment or you’re simply leaving home for a little while, a security camera can provide peace of mind and an insight into the daily comings and goings around your home while you’re away. There are some real benefits to having security cameras installed on your property, as they can not only reassure you while you’re gone, but also help when it comes to getting the best home insurance or protection packages for expensive items. Good home security cameras setups usually come in two different...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
ELECTRONICS
hiconsumption.com

Porsche Design’s Aluminum Earbuds Feature ANC and Fast Charge Times

Few car companies command as much respect and adulation as Porsche. After designing the iconic Porsche 911, Ferdinand Alexander Porsche chose not to rest on his laurels, rather, he founded the Porsche Design Company in 1972, which has gone on to create a number of high-end luxury items, from skis to watches to sunglasses. With a design philosophy that optimizes function as its guiding light, the German luxury brand has developed a well-respected reputation that has transcended its automotive roots. Now, almost 50 years after its founding, Porsche Design seeks to widen its purview with its first-ever pair of true wireless earbuds.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

Wireless Qi Charging disrupts NFC?

So earlier this week, I found a decent deal at COSTCO for a wireless charging station. I've always been annoyed at how USB-C connections could be so fragile and finicky at charging. Past couple days, I suspect my NFC isn't working as it should. It's been only a couple times...
TechRadar

OnePlus 10 Pro could come with blazing fast charging

OnePlus’s flagship phone – the OnePlus 10 Pro is slated to launch early next month and is already up for pre-orders in China. Interestingly, the launch will coincide with the launch of Realme GT 2 Pro - the most important device for Realme yet. Like any other smartphone...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Charge all your Apple devices with one $26 wireless charging station at Amazon

If you’re like me, you’re sick and tired of having to deal with all those different Apple device chargers. Lightning cables… USB-C cables… the Apple Watch charger… it’s so annoying. Thankfully, I nipped the issue in the bud with one simple purchase. The BGR Deals team found something on Amazon that has been a game-changer for us and so many of our readers. And we think you’re going to love it just as much as we do. It’s called the Hosaud 3 in 1 Fast Qi Wireless Charging Station and it’s on sale right now for less than $30 at...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

House of Marley Smile Jamaica Wireless Earbuds have FSC-certified wood & a 9 mm driver

Wear comfortable headphones when they’re the House of Marley Smile Jamaica Wireless Earbuds. Built with FSC-certified wood and recyclable aluminum housings, they come in four fun colors. Moreover, their noise-isolating design and 9 mm dynamic driver provide a rich, full sound that y0u’ll love. Additionally, with 2 ear tip sizes made from soft and eco-friendly silicone, these will form to the shape of your ear. And the lightweight and flexible neckband comfortably hugs your collar while you travel, work out, or relax. Delivering 8 hours of continuous playtime, their rechargeable battery gives you all-day listening. And their advanced Bluetooth technology works with iOS and Android. Overall, these headphones also have an onboard microphone, 3 button controls, and an IPX4 sweatproof rating.
techbargains.com

Baseus X30 30000mAh USB-C 15W PD Power Bank $19.94

Amazon has the Baseus X30 30000mAh USB-C 15W PD Power Bank for a low $19.94 Free Shipping after Clip Coupon and Coupon Code: "PB3W43OFF" (Exp Soon). This normally sells for $35, so you're saving 43% off with this deal. 30000mAh large battery capacity. 3 outputs and 3 inputs. 2x USB-A...
ELECTRONICS

