INIU 15W Qi-Certified Fast Wireless Charging Stand $12.59

Wear comfortable headphones when they’re the House of Marley Smile Jamaica Wireless Earbuds. Built with FSC-certified wood and recyclable aluminum housings, they come in four fun colors. Moreover, their noise-isolating design and 9 mm dynamic driver provide a rich, full sound that y0u’ll love. Additionally, with 2 ear tip sizes made from soft and eco-friendly silicone, these will form to the shape of your ear. And the lightweight and flexible neckband comfortably hugs your collar while you travel, work out, or relax. Delivering 8 hours of continuous playtime, their rechargeable battery gives you all-day listening. And their advanced Bluetooth technology works with iOS and Android. Overall, these headphones also have an onboard microphone, 3 button controls, and an IPX4 sweatproof rating.
Comments / 0