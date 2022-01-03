ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Number of new Premier League Covid cases drops to 94

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of new coronavirus cases in the Premier League has fallen for the...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Man City preparing to face Swindon despite Covid outbreak

Manchester City are planning as if their FA Cup tie at Swindon will go ahead despite a coronavirus outbreak at the Premier League club.City currently have 21 members of their “first-team bubble” isolating after testing positive for Covid-19, including manager Pep Guardiola and seven players, following a raft of fresh cases this week.The high number raises the possibility that Friday’s third-round trip to League Two promotion hopefuls Swindon could be postponed but City are presently still able to field a team.Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell, who will take charge of the side in Guardiola’s absence, said: “We have actually prepared mentally...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning. The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Bali Mumba targeting survival with Peterborough after agreeing loan move

Bali Mumba is keen to help Peterborough secure their Sky Bet Championship status after signing on loan from Norwich until the end of the season. The 20-year-old joins the Posh after featuring three times for the Canaries this season, including a second-half substitute appearance in a defeat by Manchester City earlier in the season.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Premier League Covid
The Independent

Ben Garner insists Swindon’s clash with Mansfield as important as Man City tie

Swindon boss Ben Garner is relishing the prospect of tackling Manchester City in the FA Cup on Friday night – but getting three points at Mansfield in Sky Bet League Two next week is more of a priority than causing a major upset.The visit of the Premier League champions under the lights at the County Ground kicks off the weekend’s third-round action.While all eyes will be on the Robins pulling off a memorable result against City’s multi-talented squad – currently 10 points clear at the top of the table – when the stardust settles, Garner’s focus will quickly switch to...
UEFA
fourfourtwo.com

Arsenal fined after admitting they failed to control players against Man City

Arsenal have been fined £20,000 for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion during the Premier League defeat to Manchester City on New Year’s Day. The north London club were charged by the Football Association after players surrounded referee Stuart Atwell following the second-half...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is not yet finished in the Premier League

Watford boss Claudio Ranieri believes Danny Rose is far from finished in the Premier League – even though he cannot find space for the former England man in his squad.Having left Tottenham as a free agent, Rose, 31, signed a two-year deal with the Hornets during the summer under then manager Xisco Munoz.The former England defender, though, has now found himself surplus to requirements as Ranieri, who took charge at the start of October, looks to different options.Watford signed left-back Hassane Kamara from French club Nice earlier this week and also have 20-year-old defender James Morris waiting in the wings.Rose...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Where does Women’s Super League stand and what fixtures are on this weekend?

The Women’s Super League returns from its winter break on Friday as the season approaches its halfway mark.Some postponed fixtures due to Covid still have to be played but as things stand Arsenal are in prime position to take the title. The team are still unbeaten and have only dropped two points this season.Chelsea slipped up with their shock defeat to Reading in December as they had already lost to the Gunners this campaign meaning Jonas Eidevall’s side are four points clear. That may not seem like a lot but with only 22 games in a season, the fine margins...
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Mikel Arteta expects cup tie with Forest to proceed despite being ‘really short’

Mikel Arteta has revealed Arsenal are “really short” on numbers ahead of Sunday’s FA Cup tie with Nottingham Forest but insisted the third-round clash will go ahead. Covid-19 continues to impact clubs up and down the country with the Gunners no different after seeing numerous members of their squad contract the virus in recent weeks while their manager has only just recovered from coronavirus having missed last weekend’s defeat to Manchester City.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Michail Antonio signs new West Ham contract

West Ham striker Michail Antonio has signed a new contract.The 31-year-old, whose previous deal was due to expire next summer, has committed himself to the Hammers until 2024 with the option of a further year.Antonio has scored 55 goals for the club since joining from Nottingham Forest in 2015, and has been a key player in West Ham’s rise up the Premier League over the last two seasons under manager David Moyes.Moyes said: “We’ve extended one or two contracts behind the scenes.“We did Michail’s contract about two months ago, but we’ve also done another couple of players. We’ve gone about...
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Brentford boss Thomas Frank is not taking Port Vale lightly

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank has no intentions of fielding a weakened line-up for a “tricky” FA Cup third-round tie at Port Vale despite the Bees’ busy upcoming schedule. A trip to Vale on Saturday afternoon marks the start of five fixtures in 15 days for Brentford,...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw heads to Motherwell on loan

Motherwell have completed the loan signing of Celtic midfielder Liam Shaw. The 20-year-old moved to Glasgow from Sheffield Wednesday in the summer but has only played twice, his first and only start so far coming in a 3-2 victory against Real Betis in Celtic’s final Europa League game.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Manchester United report: Amadou Haidara to sign, with 11 players eyeing exits from Old Trafford

Manchester United are facing the prospect of losing 11 players – with interim manager Ralf Rangnick reportedly looking to make Amadou Haidara his first signing. The Red Devils have had a tumultuous season with the latest disappointment coming at home to Wolves. Rangnick's side were outplayed in a 1-0 defeat and confidence seems to be low, with players admitting the atmosphere at the club isn't good.
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy