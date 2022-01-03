UK's Johnson urged to make new year's commitments to tackle climate change
4 days ago
London [UK], January 3 (ANI/Sputnik): Several conservation groups in the UK have urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to make new commitments this year to tackle climate change and maintain the momentum gained at the November Climate Summit in Glasgow, one such group confirmed on Monday. "The Wildlife Trusts,...
Rishi Sunak has been warned not to allow the Tory right to use the cost-of-living crisis as cover for rolling back the UK’s climate change ambitions.The Chancellor is coming under intense pressure from Conservative MPs to scrap or suspend green levies on energy bills to cushion the impact on customers of price rises expected to reach £600-£700 per household this spring.But the Tory MP who signed zero-carbon targets into law as energy minister, Chris Skidmore, warned that abandoning the levies would be “disastrous for the transition away from fossil fuels”.And environmental groups told The Independent that protection for disadvantaged...
It may be that the NHS will escape being overwhelmed, again, in that it will pass the test set by Sajid Javid, the health secretary, of being able to treat children injured in car crashes. But that is a low bar, and no one can doubt that the health service remains in a parlous state.Even in the optimistic scenario in which further waves of coronavirus are manageable, the more serious problem over the next two years could be that the NHS simply fails to provide the basic level of care that people expect. Waiting lists are longer than ever, people...
Former minister Amber Rudd – who as energy secretary oversaw the development of the energy price cap – is joining the board of British Gas owner Centrica, just as the government is facing pressure to change the cap.Ms Rudd, also a former home secretary, was a high-profile opponent of Brexit before the referendum, warning during the campaign that electricity costs could soar if the UK quit the EU single energy market.She will become a non-executive director of Centrica just as energy companies are seeking to have the price cap for consumers raised so they can pass on more of the wholesale price...
By Shalini BhardwajWashington [US], January 8 (ANI): India will witness a peak in the number of COVID-19 cases by next month with the expectation of reporting five lakh cases per day, a US-based health expert said, adding that however "the severity of the variant will be less this time in the country than Delta variant."Dr Christopher Murray, Director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) and Chair of the Health Metrics Sciences at the University of Washington said: "You are entering the Omicron wave, as many countries around the world are, and we expect that there will be more cases per day at the peak than you had in April last year for the Delta wave, but Omicron is much less severe.""So, while you will have many cases and set records probably for cases. It should be less of an impact on the severity of the disease. We currently have in the models that we will release later, we expect about five lakh cases at the peak, which should come in during the next month," he added.
Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 8 (ANI/WAM): The Atlantic Council announced today that the 2022 Global Energy Forum will now be held alongside Expo 2020 in Dubai from March 28-29. The forum, which is part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, will also be hosted in conjunction with the 2022 World Government Summit a major global convening focused on the tools, policies, and models that are essential in shaping future governments and will take advantage of the unparalleled opportunities at Expo during its closing week.
New Delhi [India], January 8 (ANI/GIPR): We have seen recently how Indian singers have taken Canada by storm. Indian singers and especially Punjabi singers have been dropping hits after hits and getting popular day by day. Punjabi music has now become the most popular music around the world, While Punjabi...
