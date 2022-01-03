Ideanomics' WAVE Expands Sourcewell Partnership On Wireless EV Charging

AmpUp, an electric vehicle (EV) charging provider, has unveiled AmpUp Fleet Manager, the company’s new EV charging fleet solution. AmpUp Fleet Manager is designed to be scalable to meet clients’ needs, from a few electric vehicles to hundreds. It offers features to maximize vehicle and maintenance efficiency, including patented driver access and reservations, adaptive load management and charger prioritization, vehicle telematics and charge scheduling, vehicle-to-grid (V2G) integration, and tailored optimizations for energy and operations. These features are being used or piloted with existing AmpUp customers, such as the University of Illinois and the St. Louis SiLVERS Project, a fleet project for seniors in partnership with General Motors, Ameren, The Department of Energy and Forth Mobility.

