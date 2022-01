In what is set up to be one of the biggest matchups between the San Francisco 49ers and the Los Angeles Rams in recent memory, the 49ers are still waiting to hear from their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, (even though he already knows) on who will be the starting at quarterback for the game. Will it be the rookie, Trey Lance, who led the team to a victory last week over the Houston Texans, or will it be Jimmy Garoppolo, who is coming back from a torn thumb ligament?

NFL ・ 17 HOURS AGO