JOB OPENING: Marketing Manager

Recreational marijuana now legal in 18 states across the country, many people are finding jobs in the cannabis industry. Cannabis employment exceeded that of many mainstream industries such as nurses, engineers, and web developers. It is expected that in the next five years the legal marijuana industry will employ up to 600,000 full-time workers in the U.S. With the growing market more and more jobs are being created and for higher salaries. The cannabis industry is not just for enthusiasts either. There are many professionals in the market who are very well versed in the history, social impacts, and medical benefits of marijuana.

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO