ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

JOB OPENING: Marketing Manager

By KAUZ Digital Media Team
newschannel6now.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKAUZ, LLC a CBS affiliate in Wichita Falls TX is seeking a Marketing Manager. The ideal candidate is a highly motivated and creative individual with exceptional editing and photography skills. This is a great opportunity for someone who wants to move into a management position....

www.newschannel6now.com

Comments / 0

Related
explore venango

Featured Local Job: Quality Assurance-Risk Management

The Clarion County Developmental Disability (DD) department currently has an opening for a Quality Assurance-Risk Management position. POSITION: DD Quality Assurance-Risk Management, Non-exempt, Full-Time, 80 hours per pay. DEPARTMENT: Developmental Disability (DD), Clarion, PA. PAY GRADE: $31,200.00-$34,320.00. BENEFITS: Up to family coverage for health, dental, and vision insurance effective first...
CLARION COUNTY, PA
kshb.com

Flexibility will be key to job market in 2022, experts say

What will the job market look like in 2022? It's no surprise — experts say flexibility will continue to be the key to success. "What you are going to find is that there are going to be continuing fluctuations at various companies around the country," said Lisa Rowan, a consumer finance expert at Forbes Advisor. "You're going to have maybe some COVID hotspots where you might have to shift back to that remote environment."
ECONOMY
healthcareittoday.com

Featured Health IT Job: Project Manager – Implementation

We like to regularly feature a healthcare IT job that might be of interest to readers. Today, we’re featuring the Project Manager – Implementation position that was recently posted on Healthcare IT Central. This position was posted by MEDITECH and is in Minnesota. Here’s a description of the...
HEALTH
The Groundtruth Project

Job opening: Executive Liaison

The GroundTruth Project is an award-winning, independent, nonpartisan, nonprofit news organization dedicated to supporting the next generation of journalists in the U.S. and around the world. Our mission is to advance sustainable, innovative, and equitable journalism that serves under-covered communities worldwide through on-the-ground reporting, GroundTruth is home to Report for America, a national service program recently recognized as a Top Six Finalist and a scalable, sustainable solution to the crisis in local news by the MacArthur Foundation’s 100&Change competition. In 2021, we also launched a new global initiative, Report for the World, working with local partners in India, Nigeria and Brazil.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Management Skills#Marketing Manager#Kauz#Llc#Cbs#Wichita Falls Tx#Adobe Creative Suite#Vizrt#Dental#Vision Life Insurance#American Spirit Media
TechRadar

What are the biggest trends in the job market in 2022?

The job market has been through a huge amount of upheaval over the last two years thanks largely to the pandemic, and the situation isn’t likely to calm down in 2022. Because the job market is so volatile, it’s more important than ever to stay on top of the substantial changes and trends. That’s not just true if you’re a recruiter or employer, either; if you’re a jobseeker, then staying on top of things is your best chance and landing the best position.
ECONOMY
Virginia Business

Breeden Construction hires marketing manager

Richmond-based Breeden Construction has hired Corbin Matacunas as the company’s marketing manager, Breeden announced Friday. Matacunas will be responsible for conceiving and executing marketing strategies and tactics that drive growth, in addition to working on brand development and messaging. “Corbin is results-oriented and highly collaborative, which makes him a...
RICHMOND, VA
phlcouncil.com

JOB POSTING: COMMUNICATIONS MANAGER FOR COUNCILMEMBER CHERELLE L. PARKER

Reports To: Councilmember Cherelle Parker and Chief of Staff. The Manager of Communications advances the work of the Councilmember through strategic communications, which includes earned media, social media campaigns, digital organizing, and direct communication with constituents and community organizations. The Manager works closely with the policy and community outreach staff to develop and disseminate the office’s legislative and political messages to a broad range of audiences. The Manager of Communications also composes and edits a variety of written materials, including promotional materials, official correspondence, and public statements and speeches.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WCNC

The job market is the strongest its been in months

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The job market is the strongest it's been in months. New numbers show companies are hiring at the fastest rate since last May. Private job growth in December totaled more than 800,000 new positions. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Marketing
Zacks.com

Pre-Markets Up to Start 2022, Jobs Week

Happy New Year! We closed out 2021 on a down note, but it was actually quite a nice year for the markets: the Dow bounced back from +7.25% in 2020 to +18.73% in ’21; the Nasdaq dialed back almost half its 2020 gains to +22.14%; and the S&P 500 took home the 2021 prize, having grown +26.89% on the year. This is the first time in five years the S&P has outperformed the Nasdaq.
MARKETS
under30ceo.com

CEOs Need Job Descriptions in Today’s Market

Large company CEOs are generally chosen for a job following a worldwide search. The last option can either destroy or generate great value. After such a job search, the successful candidate is frequently considered to know what a CEO performs. Ram Charan outlined four critical secrets for excellent CEO selection in a classic Harvard Business Review essay. Prior to selecting two or three skills, selectors identify two or three strengths of the future leader in the firm.
ECONOMY
yieldpro.com

Job openings remain high in November as quits rise

The November Job Openings and Labor Turnover (JOLT) report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) said that the number of job openings dropped slightly while remaining at a high level. Hiring and job separations both rose during the month. Overall jobs market shows gains. For a discussion of the...
JOBS
HackerNoon

How the Cannabis Industry is Changing the Job Market

Recreational marijuana now legal in 18 states across the country, many people are finding jobs in the cannabis industry. Cannabis employment exceeded that of many mainstream industries such as nurses, engineers, and web developers. It is expected that in the next five years the legal marijuana industry will employ up to 600,000 full-time workers in the U.S. With the growing market more and more jobs are being created and for higher salaries. The cannabis industry is not just for enthusiasts either. There are many professionals in the market who are very well versed in the history, social impacts, and medical benefits of marijuana.
ECONOMY
LivingCheap

Work-at-home-jobs you can do now

Our current reality may make you reluctant to take people-centric positions for fear of getting sick. But if you don’t want your finances to expire while you sit out the crisis, you’ll need an alternative. Consider remote jobs for the new era. What kind of jobs are these?...
JOBS
SmartAsset

If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor

Money can’t buy happiness directly, but it seems like paying a financial advisor sure can help. A new survey found people with more than $1.2 million in household assets report higher levels of happiness when working with a financial advisor … Continue reading → The post If You Have This Much Money, You Should Have a Financial Advisor appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
PERSONAL FINANCE
SmartAsset

Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition

In 2021, millions of Americans voluntarily left their jobs every month in what is now called the “Great Resignation.” Some were burnt out, while others quit to look for better pay or new careers. A total of 4.4 million people left … Continue reading → The post Most In-Demand Jobs for Bachelor’s Degree Holders – 2022 Edition appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
JOBS

Comments / 0

Community Policy