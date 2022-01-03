ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe Theismann: You Have to Have Sam Darnold Be Your QB Next Year

By anthonypagnotta610
WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM
 4 days ago

Source: Chris Graythen / Getty

The story of Sam Darnold and the Carolina Panthers is a confusing one. For some reason the Panther front office signed his fifth-year rookie extension earlier this offseason without even seeing him play a game as a starter at the NFL level. After a strong start to the season in the first three and a half games of the season, Darnold’s season has taken a turn for the worse, as he has thrown for just 200 yards once since Week 4 after doing so in each of the first four weeks and has just a 2-9 TD-INT ratio since that Dallas game.

Legendary NFL quarterback Joe Theismann joined the Mac Attack this morning to tell Mac and Bone why he believes that Darnold should be the team’s quarterback next year.

“You have to have him be your starter next year. It’ll be a chance for him to be another year in the system unless they change coordinators, which I don’t think they are going to do. He’ll be more comfortable; there should be more people around him and he should be able to stay healthy. If you can stay on the field and you can play in practice, you can grow and learn.”

-Joe Theismann on the Mac Attack

Darnold and the Panthers will close out their regular season on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay as they faced the Buccaneers for the second time in three weeks.

WFNZ 102.5 FM/610 AM

