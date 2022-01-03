ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

How Success Happened for Kaylin Marcotte, Founder and CEO of JIGGY Puzzles

By Robert Tuchman
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CAUYO_0dbjVFwG00

When Kaylin Marcotte set out to modernize the humble jigsaw puzzle, she had no idea what the journey would have in store. She launched Jiggy in November 2019 and has been at the forefront of the renewed puzzle boom, turning her unique mission-driven spin into a multi-million dollar business. As an early employee at theSkimm, Marcotte was accustomed to working long hours, being scrappy and resourceful — and often being stressed.

She began to do jigsaw puzzles to unwind, and soon realized a glaring gap in the market for puzzles that weren’t cheesy or reliant on stock photography. She realized she could create puzzles that she’d actually want to solve — ones featuring beautiful art by up-and-coming artists, that were pieces of art in and of themselves. What’s more, she could include glue with each puzzle kit so customers could keep and frame the puzzles as art once they were done. And so the idea for Jiggy was born. Armed with $25,000 of her own savings, no investor prospects and no prior experience in founding a business, Marcotte set out to bring puzzles into the 21st century.

As Jiggy celebrates its second year in business, Marcotte discusses the lessons she’s learned along the way.

Find your why and make it bigger than you.

With Jiggy, Marcotte sought to give others a way to unwind and unplug with time away from their screens, like doing jigsaw puzzles had done for her. But she also saw an opportunity to support female creators in her new venture, by featuring the designs of emerging artists. When she first founded Jiggy, Marcotte would scour Instagram and art fairs for up-and-coming women artists. She chose existing art from their portfolio — meaning no additional upfront work was needed — and created a profit-sharing system in which artists would receive a portion of proceeds from the sale of their puzzles. Typically, an artist makes between $3,000-$5,000 for their first run of puzzles with Jiggy. LA-based Domonique Brown noted that her partnership with Jiggy has brought validity and trust to her as an artist and brand — and national exposure thanks to Marcotte’s interview with The TODAY Show.

Related: Listen to the How Success Happens Podcast With Celebrity Entrepreneurs

Learn how to make yourself an attractive partner.

Millennials spend an average of 5-6 seconds looking at an ad. By contrast, people typically spend 8-12 hours on one jigsaw puzzle. This is precisely the reason Marcotte has started experimenting with brand partnerships — companies that collaborate with Jiggy can put a custom branded image and message on a puzzle and guarantee that consumers will spend much more time with it than an ad. For example, just this month, Jiggy partnered with music artist Kacey Musgraves to turn her new album’s cover art into a puzzle to allow fans a new way to engage with the album and keep their hands busy while listening. Jiggy also partnered with the Michael J. Fox Foundation during Parkinson’s Awareness Month and created a custom puzzle featuring art by a female artist living with Parkinson’s that served as an engagement and fundraising tool with their community. Marcotte says she’s excited to continue these partnerships and the model she calls “puzzles as a platform”.

Related: Your Startup Is Like a Jigsaw Puzzle. Here's How to Add New Pieces.

Get comfortable with chaos.

Marcotte has encountered her fair share of setbacks, especially being new to the world of manufacturing and logistics. Early on, she linked up with other aspiring entrepreneurs to both keep costs low and find experiences that rounded out her own. She partnered with a grad student studying visual arts to help her with product design, and together, they devised Jiggy’s packaging: reusable glass jars to display the pieces and bespoke boxes that fit around the jars just so. Just ahead of launch, the factory called and had realized the glass jars were too small to fit the puzzles, which meant that the boxes were the wrong size, too. As a result, Marcotte had to re-make the puzzles to fit the packaging she had already ordered. Previously, Jiggy puzzles were the standard 500-1000 pieces, but to fit the glass jars, she reduced them to 450-800 pieces, the size they remain today. While it seemed like an enormous obstacle at the time, Marcotte quickly realized that her customers didn’t care , or even notice, the size difference. In fact, it was an opportunity to make the new dimensions match standard frame sizes so that customers could easily frame the puzzles when complete instead of needing custom sizing. Learning to quickly adapt and be comfortable with constantly moving targets is one of the biggest lessons of entrepreneurship, Marcotte says.

Related: Looking to create your own branded produced podcast series?

So what’s next for Jiggy? Marcotte has big plans, including launching kids' puzzles, frame pairings and partnering with many more artists and celebrities.

“My aim is to keep growing and scaling Jiggy and to push my own learning curve as a founder and CEO," Marcotte says. "If I can support emerging artists and inspire people to reconnect with downtime and experience art in a whole new way, I’ll feel like I’ve accomplished something.”

Comments / 0

Related
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

How Success Happened for Destiny Snow, CEO of SnowGlam Collection

After grossing over $65,000 in revenue in a single day, 17-year-old entrepreneur Destiny Snow is showing her peers that anything is possible. Destiny Snow is the CEO of SnowGlam Collection, a beauty company that helps women feel glamorous. Her inspiration to become an entrepreneur came from her mother. As a child, Snow grew up watching her mother successfully own and operate several businesses, and it was a great source of inspiration for her to become an entrepreneur.
BUSINESS
Times Union

How Success Happened for Sung Cho, CEO of Chartmetric

The worldwide success of South Korean music (known as K-pop) was the inspiration for CEO Sung Cho to launch Chartmetric, a business analytics tool, in 2015. Cho, a South Korean native trained in engineering and computer science, was very curious about K-pop data and wanted to see what trends he could find. He later realized that this research, not currently available on a large scale, could be valuable to artists and the range of professionals involved in their careers. As a fan of The Voice and America’s Got Talent, Cho had also considered the difficulty of succeeding in the field.
WORLD
Fast Casual

Island Fin Poke CEO: 'Company culture is backbone of success'

Since 2016, Island Fin Poké has been serving up our signature menu item to communities across the country: Hawaiian-style build-your-own poke bowls. In addition to capturing the traditional Hawaiian essence of the dish through our brand's use of locally and responsibly sourced ingredients, Island Fin Poké's company culture is heavily influenced by the concept of Ohana, which is Hawaiian for family. To us, Ohana is an inclusive term that refers to our growing group of blood-related and chosen family that makes each and every visit to Island Fin Poké about more than just a poké bowl.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
businesspress.vegas

C-SUITE: Meet Vladi Bergman, founder and CEO of Karma and Luck

Vladi Bergman is the founder and CEO of Karma and Luck, an international, spirit-centered lifestyle brand inspired by timeless traditions. In 2021, Inc. Magazine named Karma and Luck to its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. Q: What are you reading?
LAS VEGAS, NV
Ok Magazine

Inside Archie & Lilibet's Low-Key Life: Running Around Their Montecito Mansion, Celeb Playdates & More

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Archie, 2, and Lilibet, 7 months, are experiencing a dramatically different upbringing than their royal cousins. “Instead of a castle, they live in a mansion in Montecito overlooking the Pacific Ocean,” says a source. Archie spends most of his days playing outside. “Like his dad, Archie likes to be barefoot,” dishes the source.
KIDS
Vibe

John Legend Sells Music Catalog For Undisclosed Amount

Ahead of his Las Vegas residency set to start in April, John Legend has sold his music catalog to DL Music IP LP—an affiliate of BMG and private equity firm, KKR, who each purchased a 50% stake in the catalog. The singer-songwriter has also sold the copyrights to the music as well as his rights to receive royalties from songs he wrote dating back to late 2004 up until early 2021, according to a report from Bloomberg.  The financial terms of the deal have not been publicly disclosed, but the deal was reportedly agreed upon in Sept. 2021. As stated in a Uniform...
LAS VEGAS, NV
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Custom Puzzles#Art#Founder#Theskimm Marcotte
Hypebae

A New Biopic Celebrates the Journey of Jean-Michel Basquiat as a Black Artist

A new biopic titled Samo Lives is dedicated to the late Jean-Michel Basquiat, a prominent Black artist in the 1980s whose journey was cut short at the age of 27. One of the headers of Neo-expressionism, Basquiat, at the mere age of 22, was the youngest artist to exhibit at New York’s Whitney Biennial. His painting Untitled sold for $110.5 million USD at an auction back in 2017, deeming it one of the most expensive artworks as of late. The contemporary artist will be played by Kelvin Harrison Jr. in the new film directed by Julius Onah. They have previously teamed up on the 2019 blockbuster Luce.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

Columbia Records Co-Head of Urban Music Phylicia Fant Leaves Label

Phylicia Fant, Columbia Records’ co-head of urban music for two years, has left the company, a rep confirms to Variety. While no reason was given for her departure and the department has enjoyed significant success since she and Shawn Holiday were named co-heads in December of 2018 — particularly with Lil Nas X, Polo G, the Kid Laroi, 24kGoldn, Chloe x Halle and Leon Bridges — Holiday left the company last February to launch a new venture with Irving and Jeffrey Azoff and was not replaced, although he remains a consultant at the label. Fant, who was on Variety’s Hitmakers list and...
MUSIC
ARTnews

ICA London Names Bengi Ünsal as New Director Amid ‘Rebalancing of Multidisciplinary Program’

The Institute of Contemporary Arts in London has named Bengi Ünsal as its next director, to take over in March after Stefan Kalmár, who recently completed a five-year stint. Ünsal is the first new director appointed under the chairmanship of artist Wolfgang Tillmans, and will take over the institution in the midst of what a press release describes as a “rebalancing of its multidisciplinary program across all arts, all media, and all spaces” during its 75th anniversary. In addition to the ICA’s focus art, film, and education, Bengi will commission “a broader range of live performances” while also expanding nighttime...
WORLD
cryptoglobe.com

$AXS: FTX CEO Says Success of Axie Infinity Is ‘Proof’ of Potential of GameFi

The co-founder and chief executive officer of cryptocurrency exchange FTX called non-fungible tokens (NFT) and blockchain gaming the next big thing in crypto, while highlighting one exemplary altcoin as leading the way. Speaking in a recent interview with Scott Melker of the Wolf Of All Streets podcast, FTX CEO Sam...
TECHNOLOGY
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

18K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy