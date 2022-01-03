ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage Rates Increased to 3.27% Last Week. Here’s What Experts Forecast Amid Rising Inflation and COVID Cases

By Andrew Wan
Time
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMortgage rates increased slightly by 0.01% last week to 3.27%, a movement consistent with what housing experts have been forecasting for months: Mortgage rates will rise in 2022. Rates have been moving up and down slightly amid growing concerns over record-high inflation and record-high COVID-19 cases. Mortgage rates have...

